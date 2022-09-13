ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ tells court it supports one of Trump’s nominees for special master

By Rema Rahman
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abxFn_0htFRKeF00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said in a court filing it would support one of the special master nominees put forward by former President Trump’s legal team to review documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department asked the court to consider appointing its two choices for special master as well as Raymond Dearie, a retired U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York who was nominated by former President Reagan.

In its filing , the DOJ cited “previous federal judicial experience and engagement in relevant areas of law” as being “important qualifications for this position.”

The Trump team’s other nominee, Paul Huck Jr., spent his legal career working in both the public sector and the private sector, including serving as deputy attorney general in Florida and as a general counsel to then-Gov. Charlie Crist, who at the time was serving as a Republican.

The DOJ is also asking the court to consider appointing its two nominees, Barbara Jones, a former U.S. district judge for the Southern District of New York appointed by former President Clinton, and Thomas Griffith, a former federal judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia who currently works at a law firm.

The Justice Department said in its filing it opposed Huck’s nomination because he did not have relevant experience.

“Judges Jones, Griffith and Dearie each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns. The government respectfully opposes the appointment of Paul Huck Jr., who does not appear to have similar experience,” the department wrote.

A federal judge in Florida on Labor Day granted Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month, dismissing objections by the DOJ and blocking further review and use of the documents in its investigation of potential mishandling of classified information after Trump left the White House.

A partially redacted search warrant revealed that federal law enforcement suspected Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws when it sought to search his Florida property, where authorities obtained 11 different sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Trump presses court to keep blocking DOJ access to records

Former President Trump is fighting a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to allow its review of classified materials taken from Mar-a-Lago to continue, with Trump’s legal team arguing the investigation “at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control.”. The filing...
POTUS
DC News Now

New York judge named as special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago search: Magistrate unseals more details of FBI affidavit, revealing that Trump counsel says he 'was not advised there were any records in any private office space'

A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

'What in the hell are my colleagues afraid of?': GOP Rep. Chip Roy demands lawmakers get access to unredacted Trump raid affidavit and accuses Democrats of 'running cover' for DOJ during heated House Judiciary hearing

House Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday demanded his Democratic colleagues stand united with the GOP in demanding access to the full affidavit used in the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump. He accused Democrats who were opposed to that of being 'against transparency' and 'running cover' for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Special Master for 9/11 Compensation Fund and Deepwater Horizon Disaster Calls Ruling in Mar-a-Lago Case ‘Judicial Overreach’

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. The former special master for the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund and Deepwater Horizon disaster made clear in an interview that he saw no need for one to be appointed to review the highly classified documents found in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier was a paid informant for the bureau, court filing reveals

A Russian analyst who was charged with lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele dossier had been a paid informant for the bureau, a court filing claimed on Tuesday. Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 - about three months after the bureau began investigating him and the gossip-filled dossier he helped create.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
DC News Now

One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
TheDailyBeast

Ex-FBI Agent Who Probed Trump’s Russia Ties Is Under Investigation for Russia Ties

A former FBI agent who once investigated then President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is now under investigation for his own relationship with a Russian oligarch, Insider reports. Court documents allege investigators are looking into ties between Oleg Deripaska and Charles McGonigal, who once led counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York City field office. Deripaska is a billionaire oligarch and Kremlin aide who was at the center of allegations in 2016 that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign. The investigation appears to center around McGonigal’s work with a shady consulting firm owned by Deripaska, Spectrum Risk Solutions, which he did not disclose. Failing to disclose it may land McGonigal in hot water with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Even if cleared of any violations, however, a witness subpoena says prosecutors are also looking into whether McGonigal had ties to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whether he may have received “payments or gifts” from the governments of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Washington Dc#Fbi#Classified Information#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Republican
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DC News Now

Democratic tensions rise to surface in sprint to midterm elections

Simmering tensions among congressional Democrats are rising to the surface as the party looks to secure a few more legislative victories in the final two-month sprint to the midterm elections. Both chambers have jam-packed agendas as they enter the final policy-making month before the November midterm elections. The House, which reconvenes on Tuesday, will not […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Business Insider

A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy