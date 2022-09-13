Read full article on original website
Related
Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
TMZ.com
Golf Star Will Zalatoris Pleads W/ Tiger To Get Cart Exemption, 'Get In The Damn Cart'
Will Zalatoris -- one of golf's hottest young stars -- is begging Tiger Woods to officially apply for a cart exemption on the PGA Tour ... telling the legendary ball-striker to "get in the damn cart!" Tiger has struggled to get around courses in his return to golf following his...
GOLF・
athleticbusiness.com
Youth Football Referee Who Was Punched Over Call Speaks Out About Parent Behavior
A Utah youth football referee who was punched over a call he made at a game last week is speaking out. Nate Lewis, who has been refereeing youth football games for over a decade, told the local NBC affiliate his love of the game is really all about the love of the kids, saying that he's enjoyed "watching the kids celebrate successes and watching them grow and develop."
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face
Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.
8 New York High School Football Players Suspended
Eight high school football players were suspended on Tuesday for their role in a fight that occurred near the end of a game on Friday night. The details and video of the altercation left some school administrators in "disbelief." The actions of one of the eight players will lead to more than a one game suspension.
markerzone.com
TEAM SCORES EMBARRASSING EMPTY NET OWN-GOAL (VIDEO)
It doesn't happen often, but when it does, all you can do is hang your head. In a matchup between Irbis and Loko 76 in Russia's MHL, Loko 76 pulled the goalie for the extra attacker late in the third with the score 3-1. It would be 4-1 in seconds after one of Loko's players attempted to pass the puck back to a defenceman. The blueliner clearly wasn't ready for it. He stretched out his stick in an attempt to reach the puck, but just wasn't close enough. The puck trickled into the empty net, with Loko players left to look on in disgust.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hilarious moment a football referee changes his mind and allows a goal - after watching a video of the shot a fan took on their phone!
A soccer referee who disallowed a goal has changed his mind after a fan who took a video of the shot showed him a replay on a mobile phone when he came over to the sideline. The match official in one of Serbia's lower-tier competitions originally ruled out the goal for offsides after a player for the team in the blue strip headed the ball home from a free kick.
markerzone.com
EVAN RODRIGUES CANNED HIS AGENT AFTER LOSING OUT ON HUGE CONTRACT
Evan Rodrigues just signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche, which seems insufficient for a player of his calibre. As it turns out, he received a massive contract earlier in the summer from which his agent held off. Or shall I say, his former agent. Per Frank...
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN TO PRODUCE PEYTON MANNING-ESQUE PROGRAM FOR 2022-23 SEASON
According to the NHL's CMO, Scott Mayer, P.K. Subban will produce an NHL talk-show titled, 'P.K.'s Places' set to air in May 2024, just in time for playoffs. The show's concept was ripped straight from the NFL's 'Peyton's Places,' which has proved a smashing success in its short tenure. Mayer appeared on Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts podcast to break the news.
markerzone.com
INSIDER DETAILS WHY TEAMS ARE HESITANT TO SIGN SONNY MILANO
Insider Frank Seravalli stormed onto the insider scene over the past couple of seasons, and he has become a must-follow on all platforms. He broke the entire Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and he is always breaking something. He recently appeared on Sportsnet 960 and had an absolute field day. Among...
markerzone.com
TYLER ENNIS REPORTEDLY LEAVING NORTH AMERICA AFTER PARTS OF THIRTEEN NHL SEASONS
According to Artur Khairullin of Sport-Express.ru, 13-year NHL veteran Tyler Ennis is set to leave North America and sign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. The terms of the contract have not been revealed as of Thursday afternoon. Ennis, 32, became an unrestricted free agent in July and the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson & Ric Flair Smoke A Blunt Together: Watch
Mike Tyson has been a huge weed advocate for years now. He is someone who grows his own product at times, and whenever it comes to his podcast, Tyson can be seen with a blunt in hand as he calms himself down with some weed. After years of anxiety and anger-related issues, Tyson has found a lot of benefits from weed, and he will tell anyone who will listen, about its benefits.
WWE・
markerzone.com
HUGE HOCKEY HIT SPARKING DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA (VIDEO)
A huge hit in what appears to be a beer league hockey game is making the rounds on social media, and it seems to be causing quite a bit of debate. Video of the hit has been posted by a couple of accounts on Twitter asking whether it was clean or dirty. There seems to be a pretty even split from responders on that question. Let's take a look at the video:
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
markerzone.com
COYOTES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO
Per Capfriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Chiasson spent the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 67 outings. The 31-year-old winger is no stranger to PTOs, having not only received one to the Canucks camp last year but as well the Edmonton Oilers prior to the 2018-19 season. He made the best of both, earning himself a deal like he will try to with the Coyotes.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says Common Move Destroys Careers And Ruins Quality Of Life
Former WWE star Mick Foley was known for absorbing an extraordinary amount of punishment in the ring, but the one move he would rarely take was a German suplex. "I did not let people throw me backwards very often," Foley said on his "Foley is Pod" podcast. "There would be times a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I just don't like German suplexes. I think that over time they shorten careers, and they destroy the quality of life."
WWE・
markerzone.com
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
markerzone.com
SABRES ROOKIE ATTEMPTS TO BLINDSIDE HIT JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY, DOES NOT END WELL FOR HIM
The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres rookie teams played each other on Thursday night, resulting in a 4-3 win for the Sabres rookies. Although there were some interesting events that took place in the game. One of those events was when Zach Berzolla attempted to blind-side hit Juraj Slafkovsky, the...
Comments / 18