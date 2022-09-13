It doesn't happen often, but when it does, all you can do is hang your head. In a matchup between Irbis and Loko 76 in Russia's MHL, Loko 76 pulled the goalie for the extra attacker late in the third with the score 3-1. It would be 4-1 in seconds after one of Loko's players attempted to pass the puck back to a defenceman. The blueliner clearly wasn't ready for it. He stretched out his stick in an attempt to reach the puck, but just wasn't close enough. The puck trickled into the empty net, with Loko players left to look on in disgust.

HOCKEY ・ 11 HOURS AGO