FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
COYOTES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO
Per Capfriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Chiasson spent the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 67 outings. The 31-year-old winger is no stranger to PTOs, having not only received one to the Canucks camp last year but as well the Edmonton Oilers prior to the 2018-19 season. He made the best of both, earning himself a deal like he will try to with the Coyotes.
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
EVANDER KANE REPORTEDLY WINS SMALL SETTLEMENT IN GRIEVANCE WITH SAN JOSE SHARKS
Evander Kane's grievance with the San Jose Sharks is reportedly in the closing sequence and awaiting finalization of paperwork. Kevin Weekes first broke the story, but it was Elliotte Friedman who actually provided the details. Per Friedman, Kane will be awarded the difference between the value of his current contract...
EVAN RODRIGUES CANNED HIS AGENT AFTER LOSING OUT ON HUGE CONTRACT
Evan Rodrigues just signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche, which seems insufficient for a player of his calibre. As it turns out, he received a massive contract earlier in the summer from which his agent held off. Or shall I say, his former agent. Per Frank...
CANADIENS RECEIVING CALLS ON MEMBER OF THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP
Training camps are right around the corner and we're less than one month away from the start on the 2022-23 NHL season, which means trade rumours will begin to pick up very shortly. According to TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie, the Montreal Canadiens are receiving calls on 29-year-old defenceman Joel Edmundson,...
FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN ROMAN POLAK LANDS NEW GIG WITH COLUMBUS
Back in May after an eighteen-year professional career, Roman Polak announced his retirement from hockey. He cited his reason for retiring was because he lost his appetite to play the game. Flash forward four months later and Polak is returning to an NHL organization. According to Aaron Portzline of The...
NATHAN GERBE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY, JOINS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF IN NASHVILLE
After parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League and a handful of others in the AHL and Europe, 35-year-old Nathan Gerbe is retiring and joining the Nashville Predators in a hockey operations role. "I'm proud to announce the latest additions to our ever-growing hockey operations staff prior to...
OILERS REPORTEDLY MOVE ON FROM VIRTANEN, BRING IN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN ON PTO
According to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, the Edmonton Oilers no longer have interest in Jake Virtanen, and have instead shifted their focus to the back end, inviting defenseman Jason Demers to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO). The Oilers had been one of several teams who expressed interest in Virtanen,...
KYLE BEACH RETURNS TO HOCKEY IN COACHING ROLE
Former 1st round NHL draft pick Kyle Beach is going behind the bench for the 2022-23 season. Not having played professional hockey since the 2020-21 season when he was in Germany, Beach has reportedly taken a position with the Trinity Western University's men's team in B.C. has an assistant coach.
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
PATRICK ROY SUSPENDED AND FINED FOR UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT IN QMJHL
Quebec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy has been suspended one game and fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and inappropriate comments in the media, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Wednesday. Roy, 56, was ejected in an exhibition game against the Shawinigan Cataractes after an argument with the officials...
INSIDER DETAILS WHY TEAMS ARE HESITANT TO SIGN SONNY MILANO
Insider Frank Seravalli stormed onto the insider scene over the past couple of seasons, and he has become a must-follow on all platforms. He broke the entire Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and he is always breaking something. He recently appeared on Sportsnet 960 and had an absolute field day. Among...
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
ZACH SENYSHYN, WHO HAS AN INTERESTING BACKSTORY, SIGNS PTO
Zach Senyshyn, whose short professional hockey career so far carries an interesting backstory, has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) for training camp, which set to open in a few days. Senyshyn will be attending camp with the New Jersey Devils, hoping for some sort of deal before the PTO ends.
ESPN TO BROADCAST SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE GAMES BEGINNING THIS SEASON
The Swedish Hockey League announced on Friday that they've agreed to a partnership with ESPN to broadcast their games worldwide for the 2022-23 season. "To enter a global partnership with ESPN, a marquee sports broadcaster globally, is massively important for the global reach of the league. We are proud to bring fans the best European hockey available." SHL CEO Jenny Silfverstrand said.
