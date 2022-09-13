Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Sunny Oaks Farm in Albemarle: pumpkins, petting zoo, flower bar, more…
Sunny Oaks Farm, at 24522 NC 24/27 Hwy, Albemarle, is a small family farm that grows flowers, pumpkins, gourds, and more. The farm is about 45 minutes from the center of Charlotte, but for those to the east of Charlotte, like in Mint Hill, it’s very convenient. Fall is...
Taylorsville Times
Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar opens in Bethlehem
Player’s Ridge Golf Course announces the opening of Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, the new restaurant in their clubhouse located at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Hickory (Bethlehem). A ribbon cutting will kick off the grand opening festivities on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County native to headline performers at 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on September 24
Iredell County native and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Ulysses Long will headline the 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at The Lucas Mansion Lawn on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Long will...
country1037fm.com
POTTERS MARKET 2022
Francene Marie interviewed Kait McElwee Chair of 2022 Potters Market at the Mint, and the dynamic pottery duo, Carol Gentithes and Fred Johnston with Johnston & Gentithes Studios. Tickets to attend the Potters Market at the Mint (aka Potters Market 2022) is on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10am to 4pm.
country1037fm.com
New Arts Festival Bringing Over 200 Events To Charlotte
If you love an arts festival, WSOC-TV has some great news for you. From concerts and live performances to immersive art installations, the inaugural Charlotte International Arts Festival is set to bring more than 200 events and attractions to the Queen City from Sept. 16 – Oct. 2. Blumenthal...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Residence Built with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail in Cornelius Hits Market for $16M
The Estate in Cornelius is a luxurious home completed with abundant indoor, outdoor living and entertaining spaces now available for sale. This home located at 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,048 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Rhyne – Premier Sotheby’s Internationa (Phone: 704 622-0626, 704 727-4170) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cornelius.
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Festival in the Park returns this weekend, will include alcohol sales for first time
CHARLOTTE — A longtime Charlotte tradition is back, and after 58 years attendees will see some changes at this year’s Festival in the Park. The 58th annual event is set to bring three days of music, art and entertainment to Freedom Park beginning Friday. For the first time...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
China Grove, NC USA
I recently moved from North Carolina to California and came home for a quick 3 day trip to bring my puppy back to my family because I’m 6 months pregnant and couldn’t find an affordable home for myself and my husband that allows animals. A friend asked to take me to lunch and wanted to go down the strip to the tobacco store on main st in china grove and as we were walking I spotted the heart between two rocks in the wall and asked my friend what is that??? I opened the heart up and seen the little message. I thought to myself.. how cute this has to come back home to CA with me.
country1037fm.com
Toska Medlock Talks About 2022 Prison Summit Hosted In Charlotte NC
Francene Marie interviews Toska Medlock, the National Co-Coordinator for the National Summit on Mass Incarceration, and Charlotte North Carolina is the host city. You can register for the impactful workshops that is designed to educate, but also offers solutions. Register today for the October 19th – 22nd event at University City United Methodist Church, here.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the Charlotte area
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).
WBTV
City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
