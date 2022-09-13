ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Taylorsville Times

Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar opens in Bethlehem

Player’s Ridge Golf Course announces the opening of Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, the new restaurant in their clubhouse located at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Hickory (Bethlehem). A ribbon cutting will kick off the grand opening festivities on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.
HICKORY, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Lifestyle
Cabarrus County, NC
Government
Cabarrus County, NC
Food & Drinks
County
Cabarrus County, NC
country1037fm.com

POTTERS MARKET 2022

Francene Marie interviewed Kait McElwee Chair of 2022 Potters Market at the Mint, and the dynamic pottery duo, Carol Gentithes and Fred Johnston with Johnston & Gentithes Studios. Tickets to attend the Potters Market at the Mint (aka Potters Market 2022) is on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10am to 4pm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Arts Festival Bringing Over 200 Events To Charlotte

If you love an arts festival, WSOC-TV has some great news for you. From concerts and live performances to immersive art installations, the inaugural Charlotte International Arts Festival is set to bring more than 200 events and attractions to the Queen City from Sept. 16 – Oct. 2. Blumenthal...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet

Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Residence Built with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail in Cornelius Hits Market for $16M

The Estate in Cornelius is a luxurious home completed with abundant indoor, outdoor living and entertaining spaces now available for sale. This home located at 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,048 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Rhyne – Premier Sotheby’s Internationa (Phone: 704 622-0626, 704 727-4170) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cornelius.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall

Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
MOORESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

China Grove, NC USA

I recently moved from North Carolina to California and came home for a quick 3 day trip to bring my puppy back to my family because I’m 6 months pregnant and couldn’t find an affordable home for myself and my husband that allows animals. A friend asked to take me to lunch and wanted to go down the strip to the tobacco store on main st in china grove and as we were walking I spotted the heart between two rocks in the wall and asked my friend what is that??? I opened the heart up and seen the little message. I thought to myself.. how cute this has to come back home to CA with me.
CHINA GROVE, NC
country1037fm.com

Toska Medlock Talks About 2022 Prison Summit Hosted In Charlotte NC

Francene Marie interviews Toska Medlock, the National Co-Coordinator for the National Summit on Mass Incarceration, and Charlotte North Carolina is the host city. You can register for the impactful workshops that is designed to educate, but also offers solutions. Register today for the October 19th – 22nd event at University City United Methodist Church, here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
CONCORD, NC

