I recently moved from North Carolina to California and came home for a quick 3 day trip to bring my puppy back to my family because I’m 6 months pregnant and couldn’t find an affordable home for myself and my husband that allows animals. A friend asked to take me to lunch and wanted to go down the strip to the tobacco store on main st in china grove and as we were walking I spotted the heart between two rocks in the wall and asked my friend what is that??? I opened the heart up and seen the little message. I thought to myself.. how cute this has to come back home to CA with me.

CHINA GROVE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO