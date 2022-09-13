ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cityscenecolumbus.com

Dos Hermanos, The Woman King and The Ink Black Heart

If you find yourself near the North Market in Bridge Park this weekend, check out Dos Hermanos. Its high-quality ingredients and authentic street tacos will leave you satisfied, yet hungry for more. Looking for more food and fun?. Annual Sundress & Hat Jazz Brunch at Jeffrey Mansion Carriage House in...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Arts in the Alley this Weekend

Grove City – Grove City welcomes the 43rd annual Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival is the third weekend in September, in Grove City’s historic Town Center. Parking and admission are free. The 2022 festival takes place in Town Center Park, just off Broadway. The festival experience offers convenient access to charming, local businesses and dining opportunities.
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village

German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
GRANVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

At Home: The Clintonville Centennial

On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
COLUMBUS, OH
edmidentity.com

Lost Lands 2022 Set Times and Essential Info

Start planning the final details for your trip to Lost Lands this year with the recently released set times, map, and more!. Get excited because we are one week away from the only time of the year when dinosaurs and dubstep come together in Legend Valley, Ohio. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know before you go. Lost Lands, happening September 23-25, is returning for its fifth year, and they’re adding some exciting improvements to show. With upgraded VIP amenities, expanded art and interactive installations, and an additional early entry Tuesday night, this year is gearing up to be a grand annual celebration.
THORNVILLE, OH
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations

Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus

As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot

Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Marlow’s Makes Philly Cheesesteak Magic

When I heard Shanika Sheppard, co-owner of a new two-for-one spot in Gahanna, compare her signature cold treat to Italian ice, her accent was clear as a bell—the Liberty Bell, to be exact. Using proper Philadelphia-ese, Sheppard pronounced her chilly, Philly-style specialty at The Water Ice Shoppe (formerly stationed...
GAHANNA, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Weekly Win | North Market Gift Card

Win a gift card to North Market. Enjoy food and drinks from a wide variety of Columbus' best in a lively, exciting environment either downtown or at Bridge Park. Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible. Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell

GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
GALION, OH

