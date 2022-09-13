Read full article on original website
Win tickets to 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' at the Palace Theatre
COLUMBUS, Ohio — America’s Game is going on tour!. "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" the theatrical experience is coming to Columbus and 10TV wants to send you to the show for the ultimate fan experience. Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to the show at the...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dos Hermanos, The Woman King and The Ink Black Heart
If you find yourself near the North Market in Bridge Park this weekend, check out Dos Hermanos. Its high-quality ingredients and authentic street tacos will leave you satisfied, yet hungry for more. Looking for more food and fun?. Annual Sundress & Hat Jazz Brunch at Jeffrey Mansion Carriage House in...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Arts in the Alley this Weekend
Grove City – Grove City welcomes the 43rd annual Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival is the third weekend in September, in Grove City’s historic Town Center. Parking and admission are free. The 2022 festival takes place in Town Center Park, just off Broadway. The festival experience offers convenient access to charming, local businesses and dining opportunities.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village
German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills
It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
columbusunderground.com
At Home: The Clintonville Centennial
On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Walkability, community connections and unique history help make Beulah Park stand out
Beulah Park was a major part of the Grove City community for more than 90 years prior to its 2014 closure. So when developer Pat Kelley began working on plans to transform the one-time racetrack into a new neighborhood, he felt it crucial to ensure it would still be a major part of the community.
edmidentity.com
Lost Lands 2022 Set Times and Essential Info
Start planning the final details for your trip to Lost Lands this year with the recently released set times, map, and more!. Get excited because we are one week away from the only time of the year when dinosaurs and dubstep come together in Legend Valley, Ohio. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know before you go. Lost Lands, happening September 23-25, is returning for its fifth year, and they’re adding some exciting improvements to show. With upgraded VIP amenities, expanded art and interactive installations, and an additional early entry Tuesday night, this year is gearing up to be a grand annual celebration.
wanderwisdom.com
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations
Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus
As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dream Homes |Old World | Dream Home puts spotlight on living areas with impressive views
Though Old World Homes’ Dream Home is filled with areas dedicated to entertainment, it’s the spaces dedicated to work – office work, kids’ homework, meal preparation – that help distinguish it from other builds. Located in Galena’s Maple Glen estate community, the house is Old...
columbusmonthly.com
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot
Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
columbusmonthly.com
Marlow’s Makes Philly Cheesesteak Magic
When I heard Shanika Sheppard, co-owner of a new two-for-one spot in Gahanna, compare her signature cold treat to Italian ice, her accent was clear as a bell—the Liberty Bell, to be exact. Using proper Philadelphia-ese, Sheppard pronounced her chilly, Philly-style specialty at The Water Ice Shoppe (formerly stationed...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Weekly Win | North Market Gift Card
Win a gift card to North Market. Enjoy food and drinks from a wide variety of Columbus' best in a lively, exciting environment either downtown or at Bridge Park. Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible. Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell
GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
