LISTEN: Carton & Roberts and Lisa Ann's Fantasy Football Friday for Week 2
Check out Lisa Ann’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Friday with Carton & Roberts to find out why she’s bullish on a pair of Commanders in DFS and sees big things for Big Blue against Carolina!
#BOSSIPSounds: Singer Tylan Drops Video For Twerktastic Track ‘Throw Dat’
A vibrant new R&B artist wants you to let loose with his new single. Singer Tylan has released the video for his single “Throw Dat” produced by ZDD With the Vibes. After excelling in the classroom where he became his high school valedictorian, this 19-year-old has excelled in music and racked up a star-studded catalog with features from Wale, Soulja Boy, and Ronnie Devoe.
