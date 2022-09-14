ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Trump news – live: Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone, as Trump shares bizarre QAnon image

By Oliver O'Connell and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist and CEO of My Pillow, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.

The chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee has asked the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) to determine whether any more records that should have been given to the archives at the end of Mr Trump’s term remain missing.

In a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, Representative Carolyn Maloney raised the possibility that Mr Trump is continuing to harbour stolen government records at properties other than the Florida beach club where he maintains his private residence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has subpoenaed dozens of current and former Trump aides as part of its investigation into the storming of the Capitol, with some even having their phones seized.

The department has also said it is willing to accept one of the Trump team’s candidates to serve as a “special master” who will review the records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago .

Just Sayin
6d ago

What a shame. All it took was 1 damaged man and a group of rabid followers to put our democracy in danger of collapse. Truly a sad time.

George Summer
6d ago

the only thing that they will find on Mike lindell's phone is calls to trump,trump,trump,trump, Alex Jones, trump, trump, Mark Meadows, trump,trump, Lindsey Graham, trump, Ted Cruz, trump,trump💯

Scooter
6d ago

What happened to the great USA? After Trump won one term, it seems like everything died….Arrest Trump and I bet those documents and everything else comes out for a plea deal!

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

