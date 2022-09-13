ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

110 Freeway Closed at Century Boulevard Due to Police Activity

All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway near Century Boulevard were closed due to police activity Thursday afternoon. The Sigalert was issued just before 4 p.m. after a call of a car crash was reported, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 108th Street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Water Level#Swift Water Rescue#Accident#Waterman#Nbc
californiapublic.com

Families in Westchester Oppose ‘Safe Parking Program' for Homeless

A plan to allow homeless people to park their vehicles at Westchester Park is being met by protests Tuesday. Dozens of parents are opposing the plan, saying it’s not safe for kids and senior citizens. Homeless people living in their vehicles have been allowed to park overnight here at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Partial Overnight Lane Closures Planned at LAX Next Week

Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next. week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system. Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will be closed from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy