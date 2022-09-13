Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Family and friends gather at Westlake vigil for man fatally shot by LAPD
Several dozen mourners gathered for a vigil Wednesday on a Westlake block, near where 35-year-old Giovanni Luna was shot and killed by LAPD during a foot chase.
californiapublic.com
2 arrested in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass' L.A. home, LAPD says
Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at mayoral candidate Karen Bass’ L.A. home, the LAPD said. Bass said two guns taken in the burglary were registered and stored in a lockbox. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
110 Freeway Closed at Century Boulevard Due to Police Activity
All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway near Century Boulevard were closed due to police activity Thursday afternoon. The Sigalert was issued just before 4 p.m. after a call of a car crash was reported, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 108th Street...
californiapublic.com
L.A. schools chief given rare emergency authority to deal with cyberattack
L.A. Unified Supt. Carvalho will have emergency authority to approve spending and other measures to restore district computer systems and data.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. “This area tends to be more green just because it’s where we tend to water the most and congregate the most,” Adrian McGee said.
californiapublic.com
Commentary: Let's not demonize Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles after shooting of rapper PnB Rock
The South L.A. location of the famed chain is an essential restaurant for those in the area, but it was desolate in the aftermath of violence.
californiapublic.com
Former USC dean admits to arranging bribery payment for Mark Ridley-Thomas
Marilyn Flynn agrees to plead guilty to bribing then-L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in return for a USC contract with the county.
californiapublic.com
L.A. conserving water at record levels, but it's not enough as drought worsens
Officials are lauding the city’s progress, but some experts ponder the long-term plan — especially as seasonal outlooks indicate yet another dry winter is in store for Southern California. Source: Los Angeles Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiapublic.com
How to get a low-cost A/C unit and other help from LADWP to beat the next heat wave
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has launched two new programs to help lower-income Angelenos stay cooler and not get burned by peak summer electric bills.
californiapublic.com
Families in Westchester Oppose ‘Safe Parking Program' for Homeless
A plan to allow homeless people to park their vehicles at Westchester Park is being met by protests Tuesday. Dozens of parents are opposing the plan, saying it’s not safe for kids and senior citizens. Homeless people living in their vehicles have been allowed to park overnight here at...
californiapublic.com
Henry Fuhrmann, Times editor and 'word nerd' who fought for fairness in grammar, dies
A skilled, intuitive and sensitive practitioner of the written language, former Times editor Henry Fuhrmann has died after a brief and sudden illness, his family announced.
californiapublic.com
Partial Overnight Lane Closures Planned at LAX Next Week
Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next. week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system. Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will be closed from...
Comments / 0