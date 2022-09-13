ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South Los Angeles restaurant: Sources

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Rapper PnB Rock, a well-known hip-hop artist from Philadelphia, was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police sources told ABC News. He was 30 years old.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department did not officially name the victim, sources at the LAPD told ABC News on Monday evening that the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was the victim seen in social media videos of the incident captured by witnesses.

Allen grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. He used the name PnB as an acronym for the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets.

The rapper performed one of his last shows in Philadelphia at The Fillmore in December. He called it a "Phillly homecoming."

Now a sign reads outside the venue: "RIP PnB Rock."

Another tribute is displayed at The Met Philly.

The rapper was at the South LA eatery with his girlfriend, according to his social media account, where he shared that he was eating at Roscoe's in a since-deleted message.

Police said they received a call about a shooting at 1:23 p.m. ET and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. According to the LAPD, the victim and a woman were eating in the restaurant when they were approached by at least one suspect who pulled a firearm demanding property. The suspect shot the victim multiple times, removed property and left in a getaway car, according to police.

"What occurred was the victim, along with a female witness, were in this area eating at a restaurant when they were approached by at least one suspect, who brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim," LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a Monday afternoon press conference. "The suspect then shot the victim multiple times, and removed property and then left the location in a getaway car."

Muniz said that multiple shots were fired, and that others on the scene were not injured.

When asked about reports that Allen shared his location on social media ahead of the robbery, Muniz said, "We always are gonna look into the social media," but added that police couldn't "verify" that yet.

Police give a media briefing about a shooting at the Roscoe's in South Los Angeles.

Police said they are examining surveillance video to identify potential suspects.

Action News has learned at least one witness tried to perform CPR, but there is outrage online that others reportedly decided to record on their phones instead of helping.

Allen released a number of hits that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 including "Fleek" and "Selfish," and was featured in XXL Magazine's Freshman Class of rappers to watch in 2017.

Former Power 99 radio personality Uncle O said he knew the rapper long before his popular songs hit the airwaves.

"That's what it means for PnB Rock making it off this block -- it meant hope to all the young men just like him on his block," he said.

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson shared his condolences on Twitter, saying, "Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his music career. When I met him at a "Stop the Violence Rally" at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out his condolences, along with a photo of his kids with the Philly rapper

Allen leaves behind at least one child.

ABC News' Deena Zaru, Alex Stone and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

