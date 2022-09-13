Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
wgnsradio.com
Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank
A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from police in Tennessee
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
WSMV
Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nurse killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The man now being charged in a deadly Nashville crash has a history of run-ins with police, including being responsible for a deadly shooting.
wvlt.tv
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
Woman pulls gun in East Nashville knowing officers watched, police say
A woman is charged after metro police say she pulled a gun and threatened someone right in front of a police officer.
WSMV
Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
Comments / 1