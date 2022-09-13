ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon Springs, TN

Comments / 1

 

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank

A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
MURFREESBORO, TN
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

