Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT
The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
newstalk941.com
Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid
The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Spring Street Sidewalk Project Officially Begins
The first phase of the Spring Street sidewalk project has started construction. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the city received grant funding for the project over eight years ago. “Originally, we were going to get the whole thing done from Old Kentucky Road to downtown for 1.2 million,” Mills...
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
newstalk941.com
Eric Walker: City Will Need To Keep Eyes On Hospital Finances Moving Into The Next Quarter
Cookeville Council Member Eric Walker says the city will need to keep an eye on CRMC’s financials going into the next quarter as well as the rest of the year before next budget season. However, he said he does not have drastic concerns about Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s recent...
newstalk941.com
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
smokeybarn.com
Events: Fall Fun You Don’t Want To Miss
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Lots of fun fall Family events popping up all over the county beginning this weekend. Save the dates!. Community events may be submitted to [email protected]. New events will be added here and to our ongoing Community events calendar. September 15: Cedar...
wgnsradio.com
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
WSMV
City of Portland: We can’t remove alderman who used racial slurs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statement from the city of Portland, posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, explains why they cannot remove Alderman Thomas Dillard, who has repeatedly been captured on police body camera using racial slurs. The statement reads in part, “Since elected council members are not technically a city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison
Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
fox17.com
Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
smithcountyinsider.com
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs
On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup
A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Comments / 0