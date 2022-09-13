ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT

The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid

The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes

Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Carthage, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville’s Spring Street Sidewalk Project Officially Begins

The first phase of the Spring Street sidewalk project has started construction. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the city received grant funding for the project over eight years ago. “Originally, we were going to get the whole thing done from Old Kentucky Road to downtown for 1.2 million,” Mills...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision

Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#The Carthage City Council
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Events: Fall Fun You Don’t Want To Miss

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Lots of fun fall Family events popping up all over the county beginning this weekend. Save the dates!. Community events may be submitted to [email protected]. New events will be added here and to our ongoing Community events calendar. September 15: Cedar...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

City of Portland: We can’t remove alderman who used racial slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statement from the city of Portland, posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, explains why they cannot remove Alderman Thomas Dillard, who has repeatedly been captured on police body camera using racial slurs. The statement reads in part, “Since elected council members are not technically a city...
PORTLAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison

Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons

Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
COOKEVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs

On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
On Target News

Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup

A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy