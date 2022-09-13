The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”

ALGOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO