Hilo, HI

the university of hawai'i system

UH College of Engineering internships inspire future engineers

A valuable University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa engineering program provided 15 rising high school seniors from Hawaiʻi and Japan with opportunities to conduct meaningful laboratory research, engage in professional development and cultural activities, participate in engineering challenges, and visit with engineering firms to explore career opportunities in a variety of settings.
UH, East-West Center host Pacific leaders

The University of Hawaiʻi and the East-West Center are hosting leaders from Pacific nations September 12–14 for the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders “Puʻuhonua: The Pacific Way Forward.”. The program is hosted by the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center and the UH...
Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop

Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
September president’s report: masking, strategic plan, tenure and enrollment updates

University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner explained the reasoning behind the lifting of the remaining face masks requirements on UH campuses and announced that overall enrollment is slightly down across the system in his monthly report at the September 15 Board of Regents meeting at Windward Community College. UH announced on September 9 that face masks will no longer be required in educational spaces as of September 17.
UH marine scientists explore climate adaptation strategies in Alaska

A group of marine scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and UH Mānoa traveled to Juneau, Alaska to exchange knowledge with fellow scientists in the 49th state in support of climate adaptation. The Hawaiʻi-Alaska collaboration provides a way for scientists and students to explore steep watershed ecosystems found in both locales that are seemingly different, but actually quite similar.
Alumnus Shidler donates $1M to UH law school

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus and philanthropist businessman Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million in cash to start the Dean’s Innovation Fund to the William S. Richardson School of Law. The fund will allow UH law school Dean Camille Nelson to bring into legal education the type of innovative approach that drives business.
UH law school alumni co-author 1st Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide

The first and only comprehensive guide to abortion rights and resources available statewide, the Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide, was published by the newly created Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective, a group that includes alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The guide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uh Hilo#University Of Hawai I#Linus College#World Report#Andrews University#The U S News#Asian#Native Hawaiian
UH hosts mayors to address urban design, sustainability challenges

To help find solutions to some of the most pressing urban design and development challenges faced by cities across the U.S. and Pacific, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Community Design Center (UHCDC), Institute for Sustainability and Resilience (ISR) at Mānoa, and UH Mānoa’s School of Architecture hosted a regional Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) for five mayors to convene with seven leading design and development professionals for a workshop, August 17–19.
8 nominees proposed for new Mauna Kea authority board

Gov. David Ige submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, a new management body tasked with decision making and stewardship relating to Maunakea. The list of nominees now heads to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor, former Hawaiʻi Community College associate professor, University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents member and UH Hilo chancellor are among the proposed members for the new Authority which was established via Act 255 (HB2024).
Vulcan women’s soccer player named PacWest Defender of the Week

After snagging five saves for a shut-out victory on September 10 against Stanislaus State, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer freshman goalkeeper Lolo Retsky was named Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week. Retsky also played a part in the Vulcans’ 3-1 victory over San Francisco State...
Rainbow Wahine soccer wins Big West opener

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer team captured a 1-0 win in its Big West opener against UC Davis at home on September 15. Senior Kelci Sumida led the Rainbow Wahine, breaking through with the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The...
Homecoming week 2022 festivities at UH Mānoa

Calling all UH students, staff, faculty, alumni and supporters! Leading up to the homecoming football game against Duquesne on September 17, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is hosting a variety of homecoming week events and promotions to help fans get in the homecoming spirit. Games this week.
