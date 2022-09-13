Gov. David Ige submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, a new management body tasked with decision making and stewardship relating to Maunakea. The list of nominees now heads to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor, former Hawaiʻi Community College associate professor, University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents member and UH Hilo chancellor are among the proposed members for the new Authority which was established via Act 255 (HB2024).

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO