the university of hawai'i system
UH College of Engineering internships inspire future engineers
A valuable University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa engineering program provided 15 rising high school seniors from Hawaiʻi and Japan with opportunities to conduct meaningful laboratory research, engage in professional development and cultural activities, participate in engineering challenges, and visit with engineering firms to explore career opportunities in a variety of settings.
the university of hawai'i system
UH, East-West Center host Pacific leaders
The University of Hawaiʻi and the East-West Center are hosting leaders from Pacific nations September 12–14 for the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders “Puʻuhonua: The Pacific Way Forward.”. The program is hosted by the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center and the UH...
the university of hawai'i system
Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop
Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
the university of hawai'i system
Forbes lauds UH Mānoa for successful alumni, affordability, graduation rates, more
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranked No. 221 among the nation’s best higher education institutions and No. 100 among public institutions, according to a new ranking by Forbes. Forbes ranked the top 500 schools out of more than 2,630 four-year institutions nationally. Forbes says its ranking,...
the university of hawai'i system
September president’s report: masking, strategic plan, tenure and enrollment updates
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner explained the reasoning behind the lifting of the remaining face masks requirements on UH campuses and announced that overall enrollment is slightly down across the system in his monthly report at the September 15 Board of Regents meeting at Windward Community College. UH announced on September 9 that face masks will no longer be required in educational spaces as of September 17.
the university of hawai'i system
UH marine scientists explore climate adaptation strategies in Alaska
A group of marine scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and UH Mānoa traveled to Juneau, Alaska to exchange knowledge with fellow scientists in the 49th state in support of climate adaptation. The Hawaiʻi-Alaska collaboration provides a way for scientists and students to explore steep watershed ecosystems found in both locales that are seemingly different, but actually quite similar.
the university of hawai'i system
Alumnus Shidler donates $1M to UH law school
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus and philanthropist businessman Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million in cash to start the Dean’s Innovation Fund to the William S. Richardson School of Law. The fund will allow UH law school Dean Camille Nelson to bring into legal education the type of innovative approach that drives business.
the university of hawai'i system
UH law school alumni co-author 1st Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide
The first and only comprehensive guide to abortion rights and resources available statewide, the Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide, was published by the newly created Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective, a group that includes alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The guide...
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts mayors to address urban design, sustainability challenges
To help find solutions to some of the most pressing urban design and development challenges faced by cities across the U.S. and Pacific, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Community Design Center (UHCDC), Institute for Sustainability and Resilience (ISR) at Mānoa, and UH Mānoa’s School of Architecture hosted a regional Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) for five mayors to convene with seven leading design and development professionals for a workshop, August 17–19.
the university of hawai'i system
8 nominees proposed for new Mauna Kea authority board
Gov. David Ige submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, a new management body tasked with decision making and stewardship relating to Maunakea. The list of nominees now heads to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor, former Hawaiʻi Community College associate professor, University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents member and UH Hilo chancellor are among the proposed members for the new Authority which was established via Act 255 (HB2024).
the university of hawai'i system
Vulcan women’s soccer player named PacWest Defender of the Week
After snagging five saves for a shut-out victory on September 10 against Stanislaus State, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer freshman goalkeeper Lolo Retsky was named Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week. Retsky also played a part in the Vulcans’ 3-1 victory over San Francisco State...
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine soccer wins Big West opener
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer team captured a 1-0 win in its Big West opener against UC Davis at home on September 15. Senior Kelci Sumida led the Rainbow Wahine, breaking through with the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The...
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming week 2022 festivities at UH Mānoa
Calling all UH students, staff, faculty, alumni and supporters! Leading up to the homecoming football game against Duquesne on September 17, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is hosting a variety of homecoming week events and promotions to help fans get in the homecoming spirit. Games this week.
