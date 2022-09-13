Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
KITV.com
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case. Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
KITV.com
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Honolulu Vacation Rentals Near The Ocean
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you interested in a trip to explore Honolulu, Hawaii? Me too! An absolutely gorgeous destination, Honolulu is a beach lover’s dream. You might be surprised to know that there is a large selection of affordable rental options in this region, including lots of places that are not part of a hotel, resort, or condominium complex.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds
Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.
KITV.com
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
Hawaii soccer opens Big West play with win
The Hawaii soccer team opened Big West Conference play with a win on Thursday night.
KITV.com
CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview. He provided some background information on CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, and explained how police often rely on the public's help to solve crimes.
