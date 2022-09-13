ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
10 Affordable Honolulu Vacation Rentals Near The Ocean

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you interested in a trip to explore Honolulu, Hawaii? Me too! An absolutely gorgeous destination, Honolulu is a beach lover’s dream. You might be surprised to know that there is a large selection of affordable rental options in this region, including lots of places that are not part of a hotel, resort, or condominium complex.
The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview. He provided some background information on CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, and explained how police often rely on the public's help to solve crimes.
