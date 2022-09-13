ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

"Super bearish" fund managers' allocation to global stocks at all-time low - BofA survey

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYLO1_0htAoMb300

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fund managers are "super bearish" with average allocations to cash at the highest since 2001 and allocation to global stocks at an all-time low, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers for September.

The results come even as MSCI's gauge of stocks around the world (.MIWO00000PUS) has rallied 3% so far in September, though after a bruising first half the index is still down 16% this year.

The survey also marks a return to doom and gloom after August's iteration found investors were bearish but no longer "apocalyptically" so. read more

BofA, which polled 212 investors overseeing $616 billion in assets from Sept. 2-8, said 72% of those surveyed said they expected a weaker economy next year, and the most crowded trade was long U.S. dollar.

The U.S. currency is typically seen as a safe haven in times of economic difficulty.

In contrast, investors were staying away from equities which typically rise in good times, and the survey found investors had a record underweight position in stocks.

They found the net percentage of investors who said they were overweight stocks was -52% compared to -26% the previous month, a lower level than during the financial crisis.

Reporting by Alun John, editing by Danilo Masoni and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist

Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Index Fund#Stock#Bofa#Fund Managers#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bank Of America#Bofa Rrb#Msci
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
msn.com

Dow futures tumble over 400 points as FedEx warning rattles stock-market investors

U.S. stock index futures were lower early Friday, with a warning from FedEx Corp. weighing on sentiment, ahead of the quarterly expiry of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options contracts known as “triple witching” day, while investors also wait for another interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve next week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks

With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
STOCKS
CNBC

Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. equity funds suffer outflows for a fourth week

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded net outflows for a fourth straight week in the week to Sept. 14 as a higher-than-expected reading of U.S. inflation raised bets the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike interest rates. read more.
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Bank of America's Savita Subramanian on markets

Savita Subramanian, BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential investment opportunities amid high inflation and potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Subramanian explains why she wouldn't own tech stocks "for the foreseeable future" and would wait to invest in bonds. "I would buy energy. I would buy select industrials," Subramanian tells CNBC.
BUSINESS
CNBC

I would not own tech for the foreseeable future, says BofA's Savita Subramania

Savita Subramanian, BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential investment opportunities amid high inflation and potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. "I would buy energy. I would buy select industrials," Subramanian tells CNBC.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy