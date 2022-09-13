ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Anyone having issues with the Apple+ tv app?

Tried watching the last episode of Five Days At Memorial this morning and it won't load. It says check your internet connection which is fine. Been on phone to Sky (in Bulgaria!!!) and reset everything but still can't watch it. Posts: 11,384. Forum Member. ✭✭. 16/09/22 - 11:19 #2. i've...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Drifting Home review: Is the Netflix anime worth your time?

Netflix's Drifting Home, the latest anime movie to come to the service, is a surprisingly thoughtful adventure with an imaginative premise. An engaging mix of ideas and visuals, plus themes of growing up and growing apart makes it a perfect film for younger viewers. The movie tells the story of...
COMICS
digitalspy.com

BT Sport Ultimate

What’s the situation about this channel now guys?. We all know it was testing on 28e and due a start in August but obviously it was pulled, surely it isn’t the end of this going live on Sky is it?. Posts: 9,737. Forum Member. ✭. 15/09/22 - 18:56 #2.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Planet Rock app

I use mine on a Samsung Android. It’s a piece of rubbish, it runs for about 60-90 seconds and then stops. I use the Absolute Radio app (same group) and after 5mins or so it just stops. I read somewhere that it is probably to do with aggressive power management on Samsung in particular, so it might be worth looking at power settings for that particular app.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Popular Streaming Services from Just $1.99, With Latest Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to Showtime for just $3.99 a month and a subscription to PBS Masterpiece for just $1.99 a month. That’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen online. The Showtime streaming deal is only available through...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why Rings of Power's Seeing Stones are so important to The Lord of the Rings

The Rings of Power spoilers follow. As Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues, so too does its involvement with Tolkien's expansive world. We've now been introduced to the Seeing Stones, which fans of the franchise already know will end up having a major part to play in future events, particularly those involving Sauron, Saruman and Denethor.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai bosses tease future of series beyond season 5

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have opened up about the future of the series beyond season 5 – which premiered earlier this month on Netflix. In an interview with Variety, they spoke about what their plans are for season 6 and whether they have...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Prime now £8.99

Do Amazon know that we are in a Cost of Living crisis? so, why at this difficult time, they have put price up for prime at 8.99? really annoyed. I know, £1.99 is not a lot of money, but for some, it is. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». Do Amazon know...
ECONOMY
digitalspy.com

Metal tray in a combination microwave

We have recently purchased a Samsung combination microwave which grills and also has a convection oven facility. Some recipes state that when using a combination of say microwave and oven it is ok to use a metal tray. I was always under the impression that metal in a microwave was a no go!
RECIPES
digitalspy.com

Funeral on Freeview

Looking at the EPG on my Humax FVP5000T and also the Freeview guide online ( https://www.freeview.co.uk/tv-guide ), there is no entry for coverage of the funeral on BBC or ITV, only Sky Arts. What is going on? Surely the main broadcasters will be covering it. Many broadcasters haven't updated their...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Live queue tracker for viewing Lying in state at Westminster

Right now the queue is almost 3 miles long. https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2022/september-2022/lying-in-state-of-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii/ I’d rather chew my own toes off. Posts: 28,020. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/09/22 - 16:36 #3. Reports are saying the problem is that people are stopping once inside when they have been told to keep moving. Its understandable...
U.K.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst

Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What Freesat box do I need/where to buy?

Am looking to get a recordable HD freesat box (don't think I need lots of storage) - do I just buy from freesat.co.uk (£229.99) or are there other cheaper/better options?. Basically that's it as far as new devices go. (though you can buy it at Currys etc. as well).
ELECTRONICS

