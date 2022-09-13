Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
John Cook on the radio: Hames’ injury, improving Hord’s hitting and the latest on a PBA match
The start of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team has been impacted by injuries, the latest being to setter Nicklin Hames. Hames had to take herself out of the match during the third set against Stanford on Tuesday due to an apparent muscle injury, and Hames may not be able to play during Sunday’s match at No. 13 Kentucky.
Daily Nebraskan
What to expect when Nebraska volleyball visits No. 13 Kentucky
After an unexpected performance in a 3-1 loss home to No. 9 Stanford on Tuesday evening, the Huskers look to rebound as they head to their second away game of the 2022 season. No. 13 Kentucky is 5-3 after playing a tough early schedule this year. The Wildcats have played four teams currently ranked in the newest AVCA coaches poll, with their only win of the four coming against No. 17 Creighton. One of their most impressive displays of the season came in their most recent game against No. 3 Louisville, where they managed to take the Cardinals to five sets. Kentucky has had a lot of roster turnover since winning the national championship in 2020, but coach Craig Skinner and the Wildcats aren’t a team to overlook.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
HuskerExtra.com
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
For all of the success of the Nebraska volleyball team over the past 10 years, there are a couple of teams Nebraska hasn’t been able to handle — one of them is Stanford. Ninth-ranked Stanford extended its recent success against Nebraska by upsetting the second-ranked Huskers on Tuesday on its home court in four sets, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
HuskerExtra.com
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
Ex-Oklahoma QB Thompson's son to lead Nebraska vs Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson will return to the site of what he calls his greatest college victory but in a very different role. Thompson, one of masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, led the second-ranked Sooners to a 17-7 win at No. 1 Nebraska back in 1987 in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century II.” He will be back at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to cheer as his son, Casey, plays quarterback for Nebraska against No. 6 Oklahoma. The game has special meaning for Charles because it’s a series he grew up watching. Nebraska and Oklahoma were powers in the Big 8 and Big 12 for decades before the Huskers left for the Big Ten, and the programs often played late-season games that affected the national title race. “To be a part of it in this aspect it’s a little bit different for me,” Charles said. “Obviously, my son being the quarterback for the University of Nebraska and having a chance to go play against the Sooners is one of those deals — you can never say never.”
HuskerExtra.com
Charles Thompson, Steve Taylor find themselves on the same side of Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry
Steve Taylor and Charles Thompson know how to entertain a crowd, both on the field in the late 1980s and Thursday morning inside Millard Social Hall at the Big Red Breakfast. Taylor, the Fresno kid turned All-American, and Thompson once found themselves on opposite ends of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. The two quarterbacks went head-to-head in 1987, dubbed the Game of the Century II, and again in 1988 when Nebraska got its revenge in Norman.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Ponca City News
Nebraska job has become hot seat
Body The big news in college football circles this past weekend had to do with teams like Notre Dame, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas A&M losing games they were supposed to win. Appalachian State (Texas A&M), Marshall (Notre Dame), BYU (Baylor) and Georgia Southern (Nebraska), looked like champions. In addition to these games, No. 1 Alabama had to kick a last second field goal to top unranked Texas. It was a strange weekend.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen
LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
gretnamedia.com
Gretna Victory Over Omaha Central
On Friday Sept. 2, the Gretna Dragons shut out the Omaha Central Eagles with a final score of 56-0. The game continued the Dragons winning streak (2-0) after having beat Burke 44-0 the week before. GHS students showed their school spirit by dressing in gold to support awareness for childhood cancer.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest cancels football game Friday due to lack of available players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Northwest’s football game on Friday has been canceled due to a lack of available players. LPS athletic director JJ Toczek says the already small team has experienced a number of injuries and will be unable to field a team against Beatrice on Friday. Northwest just opened it’s doors this year.
WOWT
Twins recover from knee surgery, together
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School seniors Audrey and Griffin Behrens were already close as twins, but one specific injury brought them closer. “Me and my brother, we’ve always been so close even when growing up, so knowing that he just had a knee injury — and I knew it was my knee instantly — that’s the first person I wanted to see, the first person I wanted to talk to,” Audrey said.
