Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
KCSO Marine Team honored after summer season
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County officials honored the Sheriff’s Office Marine Team after one of the safest seasons on record for the state’s busiest waterways. No vessel-related critical injuries or major vessel-on-vessel incidents occurred during the summer season between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. “I...
Tamra L. Tucker, 29
Tamra LeeAnn Tucker was born Dec. 11, 1992, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to James and Debbie Tucker. Tamra died unexpectedly in Williston, N.D., on Sept. 5, 2022. Tamra grew up in Coeur d'Alene as the youngest of eight siblings. She attended school in the Coeur d'Alene School District, where she excelled as a student, especially in math. She never married.
Rosalind "Roz" Waldram, 72
Rosalind “Roz” Waldram, age 72, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 2022, after a four year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and in the thoughts and prayers of many others. Roz was born...
Firefighters will 'Fill the Boot' today
Coeur d’Alene firefighters will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. As part of the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, firefighters will be at Anchored Coffee locations — 451 W. Dalton Ave.; 930 W. Ironwood Drive; and 182 E. Neider Ave. — to accept donations.
Cell tower pushback continues to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are expected to vote this month on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d’Alene that has received significant public pushback. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Kootenai County administration building. Ingle,...
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?
Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
One Dead in Tuesday Morning Collision on US95 South of Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 hours on US 95, near milepost 427, Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling in the northbound lane, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a 2019 GMC Yukon in the southbound lane. The impact caused traffic on US 95 to be blocked in both directions for approximately an hour and a half to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.
Community mobilizing to address issue
The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: An answer
This letter is a response to the letter “HOSPITALITY WORKERS: A question” published on Sept. 14. I am responding from the perspective of an actual Coeur d’Alene hospitality worker. The implication that the aforementioned letter gives is that hospitality workers in Coeur d’Alene have better compensation and access to resources due to the fact that we “work for one of the largest and wealthiest of companies in what is advertised often as the playground for the rich” (direct quote).
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Helping you find wine
It is one of our most frequent requests and has been since we opened the shop 15 years ago. Some are easier than others but we always do our best when we get asked, “Can you find this wine for me?” The challenge has been greater over recent months as COVID related supply interruptions have made it difficult and slow going to get some wines even when we do find the source for them. Here are some pointers though when you are on the hunt for a specific bottle.
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland volleyball hands Coeur d'Alene first loss
COEUR d’ALENE — Junior Lila Kiefer had 14 kills and the Lakeland Hawks handed the Coeur d’Alene Vikings their first loss of the season, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 28-26 in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Viking Court. Kenna Simon had 11 kills and eight blocks for...
Gridiron Guesses: Lakeland looks to pick off another 5A foe
First-year Lakeland coach Mike Schroeder tries not to think about where his team is right now. On the one hand, it’s a place where the Hawks — at 4-0 thus far — haven’t been since the 2001 season, when they took an 11-0 record into the state 3A championship game.
