EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is bullish on silver and has advised accumulating the commodity at a time when all other assets including bonds, stocks and real estate are crashing. The View: Kiyosaki stated in his tweet silver is moving sideways and may remain...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported...
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
Credit Suisse settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over risk exposure, Archegos
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) reached a $32.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of misleading shareholders about how well it managed risk, including its exposure to "high-risk" clients such as Archegos Capital Management.
Looking Into Verint Systems's Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Pro data, Verint Systems VRNT reported Q2 sales of $223.63 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.24 million, resulting in a 489.55% decrease from last quarter. Verint Systems reached earnings of $574 thousand and sales of $219.25 million in Q1. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data without context...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too
Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2022
Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp AA from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alcoa earned $2.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcoa shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.14.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $2.58 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.3 million, which is 494.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million. Lannett LCI shares...
FedEx Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Profit Warning
FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx...
'Risk Free' Bonds Are Paying Historic Yields, But These 3 REITs Have Them Beat
One REIT offers a dividend yield of 7.7% or $7.00 per share annually. n 2022, Blackstone has agreed to purchase roughly $30 billion across four different REITs. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can provide passive income and solid returns if timed correctly. Many investors may scratch their heads after a quick 20% drop, but it's not unusual.
Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
'I Think That Company Ultimately Is Going To Come Under Pressure' Says Cramer About This Industrial Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Stellantis N.V. STLA but recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company F. "All we need is Ford. Under $15, that’s terrific." When asked about Matson, Inc. MATX, Cramer said, "I think that company ultimately is going to come...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
Ethereum Gains Over Bitcoin, Dogecoin As It Nears Key Milestone: Analyst Warns Things Could Go Downhill After Merge
Weakness in ETH indicates the Merge could be a 'sell the event' moment, says OANDA analyst. Major coins were in the green Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.5% to $1 trillion at 8:20 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
