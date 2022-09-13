ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Blade

Game day updates: Otsego at Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Otsego and Elmwood. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME  Elmwood, the preseason favorites to win the Northern Buckeye Conference, hosts two-time defending NBC champion Otsego in a key game that will go a long way in determining the 2022 champion. The Royals (4-0 overall, 1-0 NBC) have outscored their first four opponents 202-54.
TONTOGANY, OH

