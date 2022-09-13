Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
Went one time… not the same old restaurant! Service sucked, food not too great and they charged for chips! Never went back! ☹️
Reply
2
Related
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!
In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
sfstandard.com
Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe
The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythingsouthcity.com
FoodieLand Asian Night Market to Take Place at San Mateo County Event Center Sept 23-25th
The San Mateo County Event Center & Fair will host FoodieLand Night Market this September. The market is a three-day, foodie inspired, multi – cultural food and entertainment event that includes over 150 vendors, a variety of amazing foods, games, and entertainment for the entire family. FoodieLand is an...
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
hoodline.com
Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland
Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
pioneerpublishers.com
Award-winning Concord Taco Trail and Passport ready for 2022 Taco Trail challenge
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 13, 2022) — Nearly 40 Concord taquerias and restaurants make up the Concord Taco Trail. Consisting of mostly small and family-owned spots, each Taco Trail location offers authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine. The trail comes with a FREE companion passport that can be downloaded onto your...
Eater
The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down
The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
news24-680.com
Lafayette Art & Wine Festival
Date(s) – 09/17/2022 – 09/18/2022. The 2022 Lafayette Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday, September 17, 10am-7pm and Sunday, September 18, 10am-6pm in Downtown Lafayette, CA. Featuring 4 stages with 20+ bands, 300 artist / craft booths, 4 kid zones, a wide selection of California varietals...
places.travel
All American Road Trip: San Francisco, Sonoma and Beyond – Spend 3 Days in Northern California
DAY 1 – GOLDEN GATE PARK. Start your journey at Golden Gate Park, one of the most visited parks in the United States, with an estimated 6.5 million visitors each year. It was built in the 1850s and then expanded in 1912 to an impressive 1,800 acres, making it 20% larger than Central Park in New York City and the largest park in the Western Hemisphere.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million
The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
Bay Area food delivery service Pastel to end operations after nearly 2 years
Pastel was known for delivering goods from sought-after SF restaurants.
NBC Bay Area
Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael
A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers. Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Francisco Gomez, the...
Comments / 2