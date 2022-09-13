ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guest
3d ago

Went one time… not the same old restaurant! Service sucked, food not too great and they charged for chips! Never went back! ☹️

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfstandard.com

Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe

The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland

Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
BEAUTY & FASHION
news24-680.com

Lafayette Art & Wine Festival

Date(s) – 09/17/2022 – 09/18/2022. The 2022 Lafayette Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday, September 17, 10am-7pm and Sunday, September 18, 10am-6pm in Downtown Lafayette, CA. Featuring 4 stages with 20+ bands, 300 artist / craft booths, 4 kid zones, a wide selection of California varietals...
LAFAYETTE, CA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million

The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael

A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers. Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Francisco Gomez, the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA

