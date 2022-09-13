Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia. Tristan Harris was last...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Crews Extinguish Fire in Mount Vernon Home — A fire broke out at a house on the 8700 block of Oak Leaf Drive in the Mount Vernon area around 2:30 a.m. today (Thursday). No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway. [Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department]. Trail Upgrades...
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Large power outage reported in Clarendon area
Update at 3:20 p.m. — The number of outages is down to just over 600, according to Dominion. Police are in the process of removing cones from intersections with traffic signals that are working again. Earlier: More than 3,500 homes and businesses are currently without power in Arlington due...
ffxnow.com
Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours
A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall
Trash troubles keep piling up with the county out of trash cans for at least another two months. Fairfax County has “exhausted” its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones to residents until later this fall, Dept. of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) spokesperson Sharon North told FFXnow.
thsthepack.com
The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting
For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
ffxnow.com
County board approves preferred path for Soapstone Connector in Reston
After several years of discussion, the county has officially selected the likely path for the Soapstone Connector, a major $237 million connection planned between Sunrise Valley Drive and Sunset Hills Road in Reston. At a board meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors selected one of several options...
fox5dc.com
Tidal flooding affecting residents and businesses
The recent harvest moon may have been a beautiful sight in the sky but like all full moons, it left a telling sign of its presence in Alexandria. Tidal flooding affected residents and businesses in the area. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports with the details.
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways
Lee and Lee-Jackson highways may officially no more. In a 9-1 decision, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to change names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50 respectively. “This is a necessary and important change for Fairfax County. We will continue to strive to...
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
ffxnow.com
Thank you to FFXnow’s advertisers in 2022 so far
Despite the economic uncertainty of 2022, FFXnow’s advertisers have helped us continue to report on your community. We wanted to take a moment to thank those that have advertised with us so far this year, as of Sept. 1. This list includes a diverse range of businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities, some of whom have been long-term clients since our days of publishing only on Reston Now and Tysons Reporter.
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
ffxnow.com
Local tech entrepreneur Albert Vega announces bid for Springfield District Supervisor
(Updated, 4:10 pm) Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity has gotten his first challenger in next year’s Board of Supervisors race. Albert Vega, the co-founder of the local tech business Building Momentum, announced earlier this week in a press release and video that he’s set to run in the Democratic Primary in June 2023 for the Springfield seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC
Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Comments / 0