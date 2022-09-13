ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15

Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Crews Extinguish Fire in Mount Vernon Home — A fire broke out at a house on the 8700 block of Oak Leaf Drive in the Mount Vernon area around 2:30 a.m. today (Thursday). No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway. [Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department]. Trail Upgrades...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Weather#Cherry Hill Va#Triangle Va#Dumfries Va
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Large power outage reported in Clarendon area

Update at 3:20 p.m. — The number of outages is down to just over 600, according to Dominion. Police are in the process of removing cones from intersections with traffic signals that are working again. Earlier: More than 3,500 homes and businesses are currently without power in Arlington due...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours

A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thsthepack.com

The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting

For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County board approves preferred path for Soapstone Connector in Reston

After several years of discussion, the county has officially selected the likely path for the Soapstone Connector, a major $237 million connection planned between Sunrise Valley Drive and Sunset Hills Road in Reston. At a board meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors selected one of several options...
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Tidal flooding affecting residents and businesses

The recent harvest moon may have been a beautiful sight in the sky but like all full moons, it left a telling sign of its presence in Alexandria. Tidal flooding affected residents and businesses in the area. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports with the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways

Lee and Lee-Jackson highways may officially no more. In a 9-1 decision, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to change names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50 respectively. “This is a necessary and important change for Fairfax County. We will continue to strive to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Thank you to FFXnow’s advertisers in 2022 so far

Despite the economic uncertainty of 2022, FFXnow’s advertisers have helped us continue to report on your community. We wanted to take a moment to thank those that have advertised with us so far this year, as of Sept. 1. This list includes a diverse range of businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities, some of whom have been long-term clients since our days of publishing only on Reston Now and Tysons Reporter.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Local tech entrepreneur Albert Vega announces bid for Springfield District Supervisor

(Updated, 4:10 pm) Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity has gotten his first challenger in next year’s Board of Supervisors race. Albert Vega, the co-founder of the local tech business Building Momentum, announced earlier this week in a press release and video that he’s set to run in the Democratic Primary in June 2023 for the Springfield seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy