LAS VEGAS – California women's soccer continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over UNLV on Thursday evening at Peter Johann Memorial Field. The Bears received a first-half goal from Mia Fontana and a second-half header by Ari Manrique to post the win over the Rebels. Cal has not lost since the first game of the season and is now on a seven-match unbeaten streak. Cal also collected a shutout for the third consecutive game and have not allowed a goal in the past 284:40 of game time.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO