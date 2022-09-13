ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Cal Dominates In The Desert

LAS VEGAS – California women's soccer continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over UNLV on Thursday evening at Peter Johann Memorial Field. The Bears received a first-half goal from Mia Fontana and a second-half header by Ari Manrique to post the win over the Rebels. Cal has not lost since the first game of the season and is now on a seven-match unbeaten streak. Cal also collected a shutout for the third consecutive game and have not allowed a goal in the past 284:40 of game time.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Polish Off Strong Season-Opening Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO – The Cal women's golf team polished off its best season-opening tournament in seven years Tuesday, carding 1-over par as a team for a third-place finish at the USF Intercollegiate at The Olympic Club's Ocean Course. Junior Cristina Ochoa had the best performance of her college career,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calbears.com

Volleyball Concludes Non-Conference Play This Week

BERKELEY – California volleyball (5-3) closes out non-conference play this week with two familiar foes: the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and the UC Davis Aggies (5-4), both of whom faced the Golden Bears just last season. Cal and Saint Mary's will face off on Thursday, Sept. 15, at University...
MORAGA, CA
calbears.com

Cal Updates Tip-Off Event Schedule

BERKELEY – Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, Sept. 18, the Cal Women's Basketball Annual Tip-Off event is being postponed. The event was originally scheduled to take place from 1-2:30 p.m. The open practice portion of the event is still taking place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m....
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
calbears.com

Cal Set For Final Non-Conference Games

BERKELEY – Cal looks to continue a six-match unbeaten streak as the Bears take on UNLV and Penn this week. The Bears will kickoff against the Rebels at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday from Las Vegas followed by a 1 p.m. tilt against the Quakers on Sunday at Edwards Stadium.
LATIMER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy