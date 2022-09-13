ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 7

Gayle Nylund
3d ago

This is crazy. Dragging this out. You have enough evidence. What’s left of the deceased family is also suffering

Reply
4
Teressa McElwee
3d ago

people are freaking CRAZY, I bet ol grandma had her hand in it also, she owns half the co.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rhoden family members describe bloody crime scene at Wagner trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — In Pike County, the first witnesses in the murder trial of George Wagner IV took to the stand Tuesday, one of whom described the scene he found when he went to his slain sister’s home. The jury heard testimony from a few witnesses, mostly relatives of the Rhoden family, as testimony […]
WLWT 5

New details emerging after apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — New details are coming to light after ahusband shot and killed his wife at work before turning the gun on himself in Adams County. The couple has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Madden and 33-year-old Rachel Madden, a source at the sheriff's office confirmed. Rachel's...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Southern Ohio#Prison#Violent Crime#Piketon
WDTN

Defense: Wagner had no knowledge of killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Opening statements were heard Monday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four suspects accused in the Pike County massacre in 2016. The state laid out a thorough description of events that led to the killings, including issues over custody of a child between the Wagners and the […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 3: Here’s what you need to know about the third day of George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — The third day of George Washington Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was pretty much Deja Vu for the jury. The day was filled with law enforcement taking the stand who responded to the crime scenes. The questions that were asked today were very similar to the same ones asked yesterday; what did they see when they arrived on the scene, what did they do when they were there, did they see any dead bodies, and what type of shoes were they wearing?
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts twelve

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy