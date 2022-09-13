WAVERLY, Ohio — The third day of George Washington Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was pretty much Deja Vu for the jury. The day was filled with law enforcement taking the stand who responded to the crime scenes. The questions that were asked today were very similar to the same ones asked yesterday; what did they see when they arrived on the scene, what did they do when they were there, did they see any dead bodies, and what type of shoes were they wearing?

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO