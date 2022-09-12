Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Megadeath's The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead at No. 3, DJ Khaled's God Did at No. 4 and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 5.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 35 MINUTES AGO