fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for hit 'The In Crowd,' dies in Chicago home at 87
Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his Chicago home Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87.
'Chicago Fire' shooting was 'unbelievable,' funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene 'chaotic'
A shooting near a "Chicago Fire" production set was just part of the "unbelievable" scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
CHICAGO READER
Reunited dance group Ten City help make the Chicago House Music Festival a don’t-miss event
Ten City’s fifth album, 2021’s Judgement (Ultra), was a long time in the making—and not just because the crucial Chicago house group’s previous album, That Was Then, This Is Now, came out 27 years earlier. The origins of Judgement arguably go even further back than 1986, when Ten City producer Marshall Jefferson issued the foundational house single “Move Your Body” through Trax Records. Three years before that, future Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey had moved to town to attend the University of Chicago, where he helped Ken Wissoker launch WHPK’s first hip-hop show, started a magazine at the station (for which he interviewed the likes of Big Black), and booked occasional gigs, including one with house trio Fingers Inc. Moxey also sharpened his DJ skills under the tutelage of Joe Smooth, spun at Smart Bar, and hung out at Medusa’s and other house hot spots. Moxey moved to New York City in the late 1980s, where he became an industry player—in the years since he founded Ultra in 1996, the label has worked with EDM stars such as Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Deadmau5, and Steve Aoki—but before he left, he met Marshall Jefferson. A few years ago, after Jefferson reconnected with Ten City vocalist Byron Stingily, Moxey and Ultra label exec David Waxman reached out about releasing new Ten City music.
Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight
The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Shirley Ryan Ability Lab
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson is now out of a rehab facility today.Rainbow PUSH said the civil rights leader was undergoing extensive physical therapy. It was back in August when Jackson battled COVID and was transferred from Northwestern hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab."Rev. Jackson participated in several weeks of intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab," said attending physician Dr. Leslie Rydber. "Clinical interventions focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson's disease to maintain his mobility and participation in activities of daily life. Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work."
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed in West Chicago At Gunpoint
An actor who played a gang leader in The Chi, the gritty drama about life in Chicago, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last week, TMZ reports. Barton Fitzpatrick, 27, known for playing the role of Reg Taylor, was reportedly held up as a passenger in a vehicle while driving in West Chicago on Sept. 4.
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Rideshare delivery driver banned after racist rant hurled at stroke survivor
By Freddy Taylor’s account, 2019 was a challenging year for him and his family.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital
The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.
