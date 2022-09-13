Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Joseph on radio: Why he rescinded Blackshirts, what changes have been made to practice and more
Each Nebraska head coach has his own perspective about what a Blackshirt means. Some hand them out before the season. Some wait until after an especially impressive defensive performance. But, has any coach ever taken them away before? It might be unprecedented to take them away mid-season, but then again,...
HuskerExtra.com
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Oklahoma in Lincoln. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables likes to bring pressure, and the Huskers haven’t seen a ton of it through three games. How quickly and accurately quarterback Casey Thompson works through his progressions...
HuskerExtra.com
Charles Thompson, Steve Taylor find themselves on the same side of Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry
Steve Taylor and Charles Thompson know how to entertain a crowd, both on the field in the late 1980s and Thursday morning inside Millard Social Hall at the Big Red Breakfast. Taylor, the Fresno kid turned All-American, and Thompson once found themselves on opposite ends of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. The two quarterbacks went head-to-head in 1987, dubbed the Game of the Century II, and again in 1988 when Nebraska got its revenge in Norman.
HuskerExtra.com
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
HuskerExtra.com
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
HuskerExtra.com
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
For all of the success of the Nebraska volleyball team over the past 10 years, there are a couple of teams Nebraska hasn’t been able to handle — one of them is Stanford. Ninth-ranked Stanford extended its recent success against Nebraska by upsetting the second-ranked Huskers on Tuesday on its home court in four sets, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Current mood aside, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is worth celebrating
Some frames come with stories. The one in my office holds a photo of Barry Switzer, Tom Osborne and Lincoln radio reporter Dick Janda. The scene took place in 1981 in Norman, Okla. Janda once told me that, each game minutes before kickoff, his job was to grab Osborne for a quick-hit interview.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen
LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
