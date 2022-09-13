Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman Started Her Own Law Firm After Her Male Boss Fired Her For Sexist Reasons, And It's Like A Real-Life "Legally Blonde"
"My boss fired me from my first lawyer job for not 'fitting in' with the conservative culture and refusing to make him coffee. So I started my own firm, where we wear whatever we want and ran my old boss out of business. Best part? He recently applied for a job at my firm. I told him we need some help making the girls coffee."
Comments / 0