latechsports.com
Bulldogs Travel to South Carolina for Tilt with Clemson
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team is back on the road this week when it travels to Clemson, where it will try to snap the Tigers' 35-game home winning streak on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Date: Saturday,...
latechsports.com
Bulldogs Finish Sixth at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
CHOUDRANT – The Louisiana Tech golf team wrapped up its opening tournament of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, finishing sixth at the 10th annual Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club. The first unit of Bulldogs closed out their home event by shooting 291 (+3) for a 54-hole...
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
Monroe biotech facility awarded $1.8 million EDA grant; will create nearly 200 new jobs in the Monroe area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration committed $1.8 million to support the construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus. We are committed to diversifying our economy and creating good-paying jobs in key industries like life […]
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development joined the Town of Rayville to celebrate the new roundabout on U.S. 425 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. Local and state elected officials gathered at the Town of Rayville ‘welcome’ sign Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m....
L'Observateur
West Monroe Woman Killed in Head-On Crash
Ouachita Parish– On September 12, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. This crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, driven...
KNOE TV8
Avoid getting taken for a ride by curbstoners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Car buyers must be aware of curbstoners. Curbstoning is an illegal scheme used by scammers who draw car shoppers to the side of the road or vacant lot to sell them unfit used cars according to Auto List. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
KNOE TV8
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
KNOE TV8
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
A Dubach man stopped for speeding Thursday has been charged with several drug offenses. Quinton Ashley, 37, was stopped for speeding on Eastland Ave in Ruston late Thursday night. When the Ruston police officer approached his car, suspected marijuana was seen in the door panel and the odor of marijuana...
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop captures wanted man
A Farmerville man was arrested by Ruston Police early Monday morning after he was stopped for excessive window tint. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Officer Sgt. T. Edmiston saw a car travelling on La. Highway 33 with window tint so dark the driver inside could not be seen. After the car was stopped, the driver, Christopher A. Dixon, 36, was told of the violation and that the percentage of light transmission through the tint was not met.
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day. The suspect, Leandrew Nations,...
Monroe man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison after gang fight near Neville High in January 2022
UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 21-year-old Montrelle Jones was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison on firearm charges. The charges stem from the January 14, 2022, incident where Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins were arrested dispute between local gangs that took place near Neville High School. […]
