Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Yardbarker

Super Bowl Winning Coach Insults Justin Fields

Bad Mouthing the Chicago Bears seems like a regular day occurrence in the life of pundits. Why do these so-called NFL experts make such uneducated hot takes? It comes down to one word… Limelight. On September 13, former NFL Head Coach Mike Martz discussed the Chicago Bears and San...
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Tua Benching: NFL World Reacts

Some NFL analysts believe this is the year Tua Tagovailoa finally proves himself as a reliable starting quarterback in the league. Sean Payton is not on of those people. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former New Orleans head coach predicted a future benching for Tua sometime this season.
Yardbarker

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels Praises Kyler Murray As A ‘Special, Special Player’

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals led by quarterback Kyler Murray. Like Josh McDaniels’ team, the Cardinals were on the losing end of their Week 1 matchup with an AFC West team, so both sides will be anxious to turn things around.
