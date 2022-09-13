Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Yardbarker
Super Bowl Winning Coach Insults Justin Fields
Bad Mouthing the Chicago Bears seems like a regular day occurrence in the life of pundits. Why do these so-called NFL experts make such uneducated hot takes? It comes down to one word… Limelight. On September 13, former NFL Head Coach Mike Martz discussed the Chicago Bears and San...
Chicago Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list, out 4 weeks
The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury and illness list Wednesday. The 2021 first-round pick
WATCH: Carson Wentz's 5 most improbable throws from Week 1
Carson Wentz had quite the debut for the Washington Commanders. Wentz passes for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in his first game, leading Washington to a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t always easy. Wentz’s two interceptions in the second half almost cost the Commanders a...
Sean Payton Predicts Tua Benching: NFL World Reacts
Some NFL analysts believe this is the year Tua Tagovailoa finally proves himself as a reliable starting quarterback in the league. Sean Payton is not on of those people. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former New Orleans head coach predicted a future benching for Tua sometime this season.
NFL・
NBA Executive Slams Chicago Bulls For Nikola Vucevic Trade
The Chicago Bulls were a team that many people were high on entering the 2021-22 NBA season. They had spent the previous few months upgrading the roster and the process started ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. In a shocking move, the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic,...
Yardbarker
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Upset Loss Cost Texas A&M ‘Gameday’ Visit
Appalachian State will host the popular pregame show a week after upsetting the Aggies.
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels Praises Kyler Murray As A ‘Special, Special Player’
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals led by quarterback Kyler Murray. Like Josh McDaniels’ team, the Cardinals were on the losing end of their Week 1 matchup with an AFC West team, so both sides will be anxious to turn things around.
NFL・
Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: 'We want to run the ball' vs. Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne isn’t trying to keep the gameplan for Sunday under wraps. In his mind, it’s simple: the Jaguars will control the game by running the ball. “What [the Indianapolis Colts] do well is create turnovers,” Etienne told J.P. Shadrick of Jaguars.com in an...
