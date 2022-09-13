Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Emporia State receives green light to move rapidly with faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
Comments / 0