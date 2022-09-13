Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Dave Portnoy Says He’s ‘Buying Les Miles at Kansas’
Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy has been in his fair share of embarrassing situations, as we all have, but this one is pretty hilarious. On Wednesday, Portnoy was on the Barstool Pick ‘Em Podcast, talking some college football. Nearly everyone has heard by now that Kansas has started 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after an upset win over West Virginia last weekend, and Portnoy is jumping on the wagon too.
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee
A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Emporia State receives green light to move rapidly with faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
WIBW
Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
WIBW
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka now has its first Wahlburgers. On Tuesday, September 13, the Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the store’s grand opening. The new Wahlburgers location will be inside of Hy-Vee at 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. Store Director, Jordan Eslick, had many...
WIBW
Community set to remember bicyclist killed in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community remembrance event has been scheduled to honor the life of Bridget Musser, the bicyclist killed in a Sept. 1 accident in downtown Topeka. Bike Topeka says Bridget Ann Musser Gakle was killed as she was biking through traffic in downtown Topeka on Sept. 1. In her honor, it said the Topeka Rescue Mission and Mobile Access Partnership have scheduled a balloon release at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the MAP site at Topeka First United Methodist Church at 6th and Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
