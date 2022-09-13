ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
forwardtimes.com

Texas Southern University Football Team Debuts Custom Suits in Collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse

Texas Southern University’s football team, in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse, debuted custom suits, which they wore prior to the season-opening game against Prairie View A&M University, on September 3rd. “These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University in...
HOUSTON, TX
sunflowerstateradio.com

Emporia State receives green light to move rapidly with faculty, program realignment

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
TOPEKA, KS

