Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Woodlawn community protests commercial redevelopment of Morley Field Park

The Pawtucket Department of Planning and Redevelopment has proposed a commercial overhaul of Morley Field Park, located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket, according to Pawtucket 5th District Representative Clovis Gregor. City officials, who first introduced the idea in May 2021, are looking to sell the 5-acre site to private developer JK Equities LLC, which would turn it into a parking lot and distribution center, Gregor said.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor

This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence

Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

FEMA awards Brown nearly $4 million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the University nearly $4 million for costs incurred in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — namely expenses from its testing services — through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to an Aug. 29 news release. The $3,961,745 of funding will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brown researchers test ultrasound device for treating mood disorders

A team of University researchers is testing the use of noninvasive low-intensity ultrasound to treat mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this five year study at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center is a first-in-human study, meaning that this treatment is being tested for the first time ever in a patient population.
PROVIDENCE, RI

