Brown Daily Herald
Seelenfreund ’23 shines as No. 25 women’s soccer defeats Providence College
At a game where the first 200 people in attendance received a cupcake to commemorate the University’s 258th birthday, it was forward Ava Seelenfreund ’23 that gave the Bruno fans the biggest reason to celebrate. On the back of two goals from Seelenfreund, the No. 25 women’s soccer...
Brown Daily Herald
Woodlawn community protests commercial redevelopment of Morley Field Park
The Pawtucket Department of Planning and Redevelopment has proposed a commercial overhaul of Morley Field Park, located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket, according to Pawtucket 5th District Representative Clovis Gregor. City officials, who first introduced the idea in May 2021, are looking to sell the 5-acre site to private developer JK Equities LLC, which would turn it into a parking lot and distribution center, Gregor said.
Brown Daily Herald
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor
This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Brown Daily Herald
Fischer ’23: Brown must embrace contentious conversations to discourage a persistent culture of self-censorship
If you had to pick the most important component of a healthy relationship, what would it be? For me, the answer is clear: the ability to have honest and difficult conversations. Candid dialogue has the ability to sort right from wrong, to build trust and to encourage learning between partners.
Brown Daily Herald
Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence
Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
Brown Daily Herald
Graduate students present findings on pulmonary fibrosis, Alzheimer’s disease
At the Providence Area Aging Research Forum this Tuesday, researchers presented two papers — one on pulmonary fibrosis and one on Alzheimer’s disease, which are the sixth and seventh biggest causes of death in the U.S. respectively. PAARF, hosted monthly by the Brown University Center on the Biology...
Brown Daily Herald
FEMA awards Brown nearly $4 million
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the University nearly $4 million for costs incurred in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — namely expenses from its testing services — through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to an Aug. 29 news release. The $3,961,745 of funding will...
Brown Daily Herald
Brown researchers test ultrasound device for treating mood disorders
A team of University researchers is testing the use of noninvasive low-intensity ultrasound to treat mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this five year study at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center is a first-in-human study, meaning that this treatment is being tested for the first time ever in a patient population.
