247Sports
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
Penn State football: Joey Porter Jr. reflects on Nittany Lions recruitment, NFL father's advice
Penn State football cornerback Joey Porter Jr. explained that the Nittany Lions were not necessarily on his "radar" before the program began recruiting him, and now the former four-star prospect is starring in the Big Ten as a recognizable name nationally. Porter's father, Joey, played more than a decade for the Pittsburgh Steelers and others as one of the league's top linebackers.
Top Player Prop For Thursday Night Football
Leger Douzable and Ryan Wilson join Chris Hassel to break down their top player props for Thursday Night Football.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
247Sports
College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season
College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
NFL・
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting buzz| 5-star defender updates| 4-star DB notes| 4-star DL decision notes & MORE
*** Let's start with 2023 four-star DL Jordan Renaud:. Last night, the Sooners' staffers in Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were at the four-star DL game in Texarkana. This stop.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
247Sports
Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense
This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
LIVE UPDATES: Moeller RB and Ohio State target Jordan Marshall in action
Live updates as Ohio State 2024 running back target Jordan Moeller is in action as Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller is at Cincinnati St. Xavier.
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning puts on a show against 5A competition
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
247Sports
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Neal Brown's quick preview of the Towson Tigers
West Virginia will take on the Towson Tigers later today. As he does each and every week, Head Coach Neal Brown gave a brief rundown of the upcoming opponent, and who to watch out for on all three sides of the ball. Watch the video above and get better informed before kickoff.
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: Recruiting impact of USC's Stanford win, DL Sam Greene's decision
The Composite Two-Star Recruits returns on its new in-season recording schedule!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the podcast by previewing the upcoming commitment decision of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Greene out of St. Frances (MD). Greene, who picked up a USC offer in late August, will make his commitment on ESPN this Thursday, choosing between USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College.
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan
Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
247Sports
