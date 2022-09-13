LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Community First Alliance, Inc. will host Arkansas’s largest community fishing event from 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday at Lake Valencia in Maumelle. The “Big Catch” will celebrate its ninth year in The Natural State, combining fishing, food and a day of fun for the whole family in one package.

