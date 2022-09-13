ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin Hit With $170M Lawsuit Over Valkyrie Hypercar

Aston Martin has been hit with a £150 million ($170 m) lawsuit from two disgruntled ex-dealers who say the automaker owes them money for part-funding the development of the Valkyrie hypercar. Cash-strapped Aston needed help to get the supercar project off the ground so in 2016 it turned to...
Nissan Recalls More Than 200,000 Trucks Due To Rollaway Risk

Earlier in the year Nissan Titans and Frontiers were subject to a recall over a potential roll away danger. Now, Nissan and the NHTSA have issued another recall associated with pickup trucks that could roll away. Nissan has yet to come up with a solution and for now, owners are being instructed to engage their parking brake each time they park their trucks.
