Idaho Falls, ID

Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day

Past Spud Day celebration. | Idaho Annual Spud Day Facebook SHELLEY - People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a "spudtacular" day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state's pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato...
