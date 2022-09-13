Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day
Past Spud Day celebration. | Idaho Annual Spud Day Facebook SHELLEY - People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a "spudtacular" day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state's pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato...
spotonidaho.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street to be closed 'for quite some time' due to gas leak
The scene at the gas leak. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon UPDATE: Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning due to a main gas line being hit. Fire department officials are asking drivers to avoid the area,...
spotonidaho.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
Stock image BLACKFOOT - A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Man charged with trafficking after officers allegedly find fentanyl, meth and heroin in his truck
Logan Harden Patrick | Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - A Pocatello man has been charged with trafficking heroin after allegedly trying to run from arrest. Logan Harden Patrick, 45, has also been charged with two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Pocatello man agrees to plead guilty after felony charge dropped to misdemeanor
Jonathon James Keele | Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - A man originally charged with a felony for being a principal to burglary has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, a charge against 28-year-old Jonathon James Keele was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor...
spotonidaho.com
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from car
Daniel Gneiting, 43 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A man appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a vehicle. Daniel Gneiting, 43, is charged with felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled...
Comments / 0