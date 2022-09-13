Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day
Past Spud Day celebration. | Idaho Annual Spud Day Facebook SHELLEY - People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a "spudtacular" day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state's pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato...
spotonidaho.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street to be closed 'for quite some time' due to gas leak
The scene at the gas leak. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon UPDATE: Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning due to a main gas line being hit. Fire department officials are asking drivers to avoid the area,...
spotonidaho.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
Stock image BLACKFOOT - A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from car
Daniel Gneiting, 43 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A man appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a vehicle. Daniel Gneiting, 43, is charged with felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled...
