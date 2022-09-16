Adam Sandler announces stand-up tour – how to get tickets

Adam Sandler has announced a stand-up arena tour that will begin in autumn this year.

The 56-year-old actor will visit 15 US cities and invite a number of surprise guests to join him on stage.

The tour, titled Adam Sandler Live, is set to kick off on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more.

The comedian will also perform in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire before the tour wraps up in Savannah, Georgia on 14 November.

Sandler announced the news of the tour on Monday (12 September) via Instagram where he also shared a poster disclosing the various dates and venues.

Tickets for Adam Sandler Live will go on on sale on Friday 16 September at 12pm EDT on Ticketmaster.

Those using the pre-sale code “VENUE” will be able to purchase tickets starting on Thursday 15 September at 10am.

The last time Sandler performed on a stage was in 2019, following the release of his Netflix special 100% Fresh where he took his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

Where to see Adam Sandler in 2022