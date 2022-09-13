Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Report cards released for Ohio schools
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday. Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance...
See 2022 Ohio school report cards for every district in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every district in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. This change was the result of a law passed by the Ohio...
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
dayton247now.com
Find your district's ratings: Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 were made public on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education. Five rated components and various report-only data are included on these report cards. Each district was rated from one to five stars in the following categories:. -...
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
WFMJ.com
Ohio school report cards due Thursday with no 'A' to 'F' grading
This Thursday, Ohio is expected to release the school state report cards. The state report card will look different this year as the state is no longer using the A to F system. Ohio changed to a five star rating system this year. Thursday morning a meeting is scheduled with...
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country.
lara-mom.com
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
Ironton Tribune
State warns of scam mail
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
dayton247now.com
Kroger union members vote for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Union members at Kroger stores across Columbus and Central Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected the company's best and final offer. 45% of people voted yes to approve the contract and 55% voted no. Regarding the strike authorization, members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike by a...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds
Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
dayton247now.com
Centerville resident to be inducted into Ohio senior citizens hall of fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio's Department of Aging will induct a Centerville woman into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame at the Statehouse atrium on Wednesday. Martha H. Boice is among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Boice’s first preservation...
When voting for U.S. senator, consider what future you want for Ohio and America
In November, when we choose between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, let’s remember that the outcome will help shape one of two very different futures for Ohio, and all of America. If we choose Tim Ryan, Democrats might expand their seats in...
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
dayton247now.com
Illinois governor issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care and other services for migrants who have been arriving by bus from Texas. More than...
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
