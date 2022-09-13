ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Report cards released for Ohio schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday. Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance...
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio

Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
dayton247now.com

Find your district's ratings: Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 were made public on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education. Five rated components and various report-only data are included on these report cards. Each district was rated from one to five stars in the following categories:. -...
Ohio State
WFMJ.com

Ohio school report cards due Thursday with no 'A' to 'F' grading

This Thursday, Ohio is expected to release the school state report cards. The state report card will look different this year as the state is no longer using the A to F system. Ohio changed to a five star rating system this year. Thursday morning a meeting is scheduled with...
lara-mom.com

I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years

There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
TROY, OH
Ironton Tribune

State warns of scam mail

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
dayton247now.com

Kroger union members vote for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Union members at Kroger stores across Columbus and Central Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected the company's best and final offer. 45% of people voted yes to approve the contract and 55% voted no. Regarding the strike authorization, members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike by a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds

Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
dayton247now.com

Centerville resident to be inducted into Ohio senior citizens hall of fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio's Department of Aging will induct a Centerville woman into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame at the Statehouse atrium on Wednesday. Martha H. Boice is among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Boice’s first preservation...
WKBN

New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
COLUMBUS, OH

