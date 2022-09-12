Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News
Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate
Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn't log a single offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties. When asked about Rodgers' fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt...
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton
The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX
According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
