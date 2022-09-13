Read full article on original website
NY1
City shelters at 'breaking point' as migrant crisis continues
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send asylum seekers to New York City, putting stress on the city’s shelter system. Over 11,000 migrants have arrived in the city since May, and there are more buses coming almost every day. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez take a detailed look at Mayor Eric Adams’ response to the crisis and also discuss why some sanctuary cities are suddenly being overwhelmed.
NY1
Hochul approves student debt relief measure
A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
NY1
Council bill sets boundaries of Times Square gun free zone
Though Times Square has been declared a gun-free zone since the beginning of September, city lawmakers went one step further on Wednesday, specifically defining the area in which a person can’t carry a weapon. The move comes after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s tough law that made...
NY1
City Council to launch two investigations into NYCHA water quality
NY1 has learned two separate City Council chairs have sent a letter to the head of the New York City Housing Authority, opening investigations into water quality concerns. The move comes after public housing tenants at the Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan went without water for a week as they waited for more information on a positive arsenic test in the water supply.
New York's Democratic-held 3rd Congressional District draws attention following local Republican gains in 2021
Robert Zimmerman (D), George Devolder-Santos (R), Mekita Coe (People’s Party), and Melanie D’Arrigo (Working Families Party) are running in the general election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Tom Suozzi (D) is not running for re-election. The 3rd District, located on Long...
1 in 6 homeless New Yorkers eligible for supportive housing assistance received aid, report finds
Police and city workers remove a homeless encampment on the Lower East Side in March 2022. A recently enacted law mandates the Department of Social Services to post data on supportive housing. [ more › ]
NY1
NYCHA CEO to step down, remain chairperson
The head of NYCHA, Greg Russ, is stepping down as its CEO as the city launches a nationwide search to replace him, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday. Russ, whom former Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed to the position in August 2019, will stay on as the chairman of NYCHA’s board of directors, Adams said in a press release.
NY1
Shelter system at 'breaking point,' Adams says
With buses of migrants coming to New York almost daily, the city is struggling to comply with its right-to-shelter law. About 60 men had to wait until the next day to get a bed Monday night, according to the Legal Aid Society. The welcoming attitude the Adams’ administration has shown...
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
NY1
NYC food distribution sites say need continues to grow
At 7 a.m., staffers and volunteers at West Side Campaign Against Hunger prepare for the day’s food distribution. With a steady flow of people arriving, the line is around the side of the building, even though distribution is two hours away. “It’s a need,” said Pat Parrilla, a Harlem...
NY1
Survey: 49% of Manhattan workers in-office on average day
Nearly half of office employees in Manhattan are currently working from their offices on an average weekday, a survey released Thursday found. A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 also found that an overwhelming majority worked a hybrid schedule. The number...
rew-online.com
Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening
Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NY1
Morning Briefing: City Council to launch NYCHA water investigations; shelter system at 'breaking point'
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. September sunshine is in store. Today will be comfortable with mild conditions. It will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon. More nice weather is expected Friday. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. City Council to launch...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
Six NYCHA sites to get new open spaces and playgrounds: mayor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said. The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball […]
NY1
New York's unemployment rate increased in August
Hiring once again slowed in August as New York's unemployment rate ticked upward, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. The unemployment rate statewide increased from 4.3% to 4.7%. The increase was largely led by New York City, where unemployment increased from 6% in July to 6.6% in August, according to Department of Labor data.
Bronx debuts new affordable housing bringing seniors together
An affordable housing complex is opening its doors to provide more supportive housing to the elderly.
NY1
Two die after Legionnaires' disease detected at Manhattan nursing home
Two residents of a Manhattan nursing home who were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease have died after bacteria that is known to cause the disease was discovered at the facility, according to the state Department of Health. Officials noted the causes of death have not been determined. Between June and...
Hochul: NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September
"Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table," Gov. Hochul said.
