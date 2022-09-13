Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send asylum seekers to New York City, putting stress on the city’s shelter system. Over 11,000 migrants have arrived in the city since May, and there are more buses coming almost every day. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez take a detailed look at Mayor Eric Adams’ response to the crisis and also discuss why some sanctuary cities are suddenly being overwhelmed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO