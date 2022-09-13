ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management. Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD. Longview 6 year old...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
FORT HOOD, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Ragweed, mold spores among allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ‘Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East Texas. Ragweed has returned to the daily pollen count and is making life miserable for East Texans with allergies, but it’s not the only allergen to blame. Dexter Jones is responsible for the pollen count...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Ukraine Soldier’s life saved by Brazos Valley Donations

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -A Ukrainian man’s life was saved with the help of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF), a Brazos Valley organization. Sergei, a 40-year-old man living in Ukraine, was with his unit when they came under artillery fire from Russian forces, and he was hit. A...
ADVOCACY
KTRE

Alcohol, drug abuse prevention training discusses disturbing trends among youth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former police sergeant who left her job to help her daughter overcome drug addiction now takes her message of prevention to people around the state. “Youth are going to start drinking a lot earlier in the night. They are also going to drive on the backroads to avoid detection from people such as myself, our law enforcement friends,” says Tamara Spencer.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death). Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We had a very pleasant start in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, but don’t let the cool temperatures fool you! Ample sunshine and the drier air in place will lead to a quick warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. Winds will mainly be from the east and will be calm throughout the day. Clear and quiet skies stick around overnight, leading to another pleasant and cool start in the lower 60s for your Thursday morning before temperatures quickly clamber back up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Friday will start off slightly milder and muggier thanks to the return of southerly winds on Thursday. Most East Texans will remain dry Friday afternoon, but a few showers and potentially an isolated thundershower will be possible across our southwestern counties during the heat of the day. Isolated rain chances persist into Saturday afternoon before skies totally dry back out for Sunday and the first half of next week. Expect our temperatures to continue the gradual warming trend as higher pressure builds back in over East Texas. Highs for the start of next week will likely range in the lower to middle 90s, making it quite a warm end to summer here in East Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say two women are facing assault charges after a man they both knew romantically was stabbed. According to arrest warrants, 22-year-old Amber Mullins confronted her live-in boyfriend about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline. WMBF reports the two women found...
PUBLIC SAFETY

