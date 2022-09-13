ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLTV

East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
CHIRENO, TX
KLTV

Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle Train’ to resume normal operations Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Amtrak train that travels through East Texas is set to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Amtrak had cancelled all long-haul trains, including the one that makes stops in Marshall, Longview and Mineola, ahead of the now-averted railroad strike. In East Texas, Amtrak uses...
LONGVIEW, TX
