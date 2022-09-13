Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
KLTV
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. East Texas nurses begin training Wednesday on specific aspect of caring for kids with cancer. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT. |. “They require really...
KLTV
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations after election
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless ordered Paxton to sit...
KLTV
Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle Train’ to resume normal operations Friday
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Amtrak train that travels through East Texas is set to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Amtrak had cancelled all long-haul trains, including the one that makes stops in Marshall, Longview and Mineola, ahead of the now-averted railroad strike. In East Texas, Amtrak uses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
KLTV
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
KLTV
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - With drought affecting most of the state over the summer, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists foresee a moderate season for hunters this fall. “Overall, 2022 year is expected to be good in terms of harvest numbers and opportunities, so don’t let the chance to spend...
