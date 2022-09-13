ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Trip To Illinois and Saluki Bash Up Next For Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) is set to wrap up regular season tournament play as they head to Carbondale, Illinois for the Saluki Invitational from September 16-17. A&M will open against the homestanding Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 0-0 OVC) at 10 a.m. before facing Bellarmine (3-6, 0-0 ASUN), a team in transition to NCAA Division I, at 4 p.m. They will then close out the weekend against Southeast Missouri (4-5, 0-0 OVC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.
speakinoutweeklynews.net

72ND CROWNING CEREMONY HELD HONORING MISS ARIANNA FLETCHER

The 72nd Crowning Ceremony of Miss Alabama A&M University was held Friday, September 9, in the T.M. Elmore Building, honoring Miss Arianna GeCora Fletcher. A native of Huntsville, Ala., Miss Fletcher is the daughter of Adrian and LaShonda Fletcher. She was a well-rounded student athlete at Madison Academy, where she secured the school record in the high jump and won the Alabama State Championships of Track & Field, 4×100 event. She also won the 4A Alabama Basketball State Championships for two consecutive years (2016-18). Miss Fletcher has been active with her church, Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America.
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
AL.com

‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport

So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
WAFF

What are they building at Polaris?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we like to kick things into high gear, and so does Polaris. If you own a cool four wheeler or a sling shot and have wondered what it would be like to build one, you might want to look into a career at Polaris. Payton wanted a look at what Polaris is buidling and headed to a training session.
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
franchising.com

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening

Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
WAFF

Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
