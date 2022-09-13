Read full article on original website
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
aamusports.com
Trip To Illinois and Saluki Bash Up Next For Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) is set to wrap up regular season tournament play as they head to Carbondale, Illinois for the Saluki Invitational from September 16-17. A&M will open against the homestanding Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 0-0 OVC) at 10 a.m. before facing Bellarmine (3-6, 0-0 ASUN), a team in transition to NCAA Division I, at 4 p.m. They will then close out the weekend against Southeast Missouri (4-5, 0-0 OVC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Cross Country Returns To Action In Huntsville For North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a two-week hiatus Alabama A&M women's cross country won't have to go far to get back in gear as they travel (a couple miles) to the North Alabama Showcase on Friday, September 16. Race time is set for 8:15 a.m. in Huntsville, Alabama. Hosted by...
aamusports.com
Shaw Headlines Multiple High Level Performances As Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision To USC Upstate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) delivered a pair of impressive frames but could not capitalize as they dropped a 3-0 decision to USC Upstate (2-8, 0-0 ASUN) by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 26-24 in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Tuesday, September 13.
aamusports.com
Arkansas-Little Rock Visit Marks First Meeting In Program History As Alabama A&M Returns Home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-4-0, 0-0-0 SWAC) returns home for the first time in more than two weeks as they host Arkansas-Little Rock (2-3-2, 0-0-0 OVC) in non-conference action on Wednesday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Bulldog Field. Both teams are coming off of narrow...
Carlin Long runs Huntsville to upset victory over Class 7A No. 8 Bob Jones
Carlin Long ran for three touchdowns as Huntsville toppled Class 7A No. 8-ranked Bob Jones 28-24 at Madison City Schools Stadium on Thursday night. Long scored the game winner from 10 yards with 1:34 left for the visiting Panthers (2-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 4). He scored on a 66-yarder in the first quarter and from 36 in the second.
Longtime Decatur coach has Red Raiders at 4-0 for first time in 12 years
Jere Adcock has started his 27th season as head football coach at Decatur High School with a 4-0 record. It’s the seventh time in his years as boss in the River City that the Red Raiders have won their first four games, the last time coming in 2010. Decatur...
crescentcitysports.com
Decatur, Alabama selected as host for 2022 GCAC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships
NEW ORLEANS – Today, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) announced that the Decatur (Ala.) Morgan County Tourism organization and the city of Decatur, Alabama, has been selected as the host city for the 2022 GCAC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships to be held on October 21 at the Oakville Indian Mounds XC Course.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
72ND CROWNING CEREMONY HELD HONORING MISS ARIANNA FLETCHER
The 72nd Crowning Ceremony of Miss Alabama A&M University was held Friday, September 9, in the T.M. Elmore Building, honoring Miss Arianna GeCora Fletcher. A native of Huntsville, Ala., Miss Fletcher is the daughter of Adrian and LaShonda Fletcher. She was a well-rounded student athlete at Madison Academy, where she secured the school record in the high jump and won the Alabama State Championships of Track & Field, 4×100 event. She also won the 4A Alabama Basketball State Championships for two consecutive years (2016-18). Miss Fletcher has been active with her church, Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport
So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
WAFF
What are they building at Polaris?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we like to kick things into high gear, and so does Polaris. If you own a cool four wheeler or a sling shot and have wondered what it would be like to build one, you might want to look into a career at Polaris. Payton wanted a look at what Polaris is buidling and headed to a training session.
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
franchising.com
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening
Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
WAFF
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects motion to overturn Mike Blakely’s conviction
The Alabama Court Of Criminal Appeals rejected a motion In former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's Case. The motion aimed to overturn Blakely's conviction because the judge's law license was not current, as WAAY 31 News was first to report after an I-Team investigation. The court rejected the effort, which...
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
