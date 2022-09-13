ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Southeast Spotlight: Five potential flips

The home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle is nearly upon us but there aren't many elite recruits that remain uncommitted. In fact, more than 200 players in the Rivals250 are already committed. With teams around the country still trying to fill out their recruiting classes, here are five players...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch, live stream, preview Texas vs. UTSA

No. 21 ranked Texas football will wrap up regular-season non-conference action Saturday night at home when the Longhorns take on UTSA in the final non-conference game before kicking off Big 12 Conference play. As of Friday afternoon, the Longhorns are a 12.5-point favorite over the Roadrunners, according to Caesars Sportsbook, but have a lot of injuries that could keep key players sidelined when Texas kicks off against UTSA.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Dallas GASO Fall Classic: Four-star wing Jalen Shelley updates his recruitment

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — One of the more talented prospects in the national 2024 class, Jalen Shelley has had a couple of schools pull up to his new high school in Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian Academy to watch him workout. A versatile playmaking wing with upside, Shelley is enjoying the opportunity of showing coaches what he can bring to the table.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy