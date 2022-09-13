Read full article on original website
Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'
Rangers prospect paying off, Cooper Rush's unlikely Cowboys record, Mavs bittersweet ending and radical radio re-programming, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 15
McCallum took down Crockett 49-28 and Travis topped Navarro 27-21. The Texas School for the Deaf scored a win over the Oklahoma School for the Deaf 46-33.
Southeast Spotlight: Five potential flips
The home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle is nearly upon us but there aren't many elite recruits that remain uncommitted. In fact, more than 200 players in the Rivals250 are already committed. With teams around the country still trying to fill out their recruiting classes, here are five players...
How to watch, live stream, preview Texas vs. UTSA
No. 21 ranked Texas football will wrap up regular-season non-conference action Saturday night at home when the Longhorns take on UTSA in the final non-conference game before kicking off Big 12 Conference play. As of Friday afternoon, the Longhorns are a 12.5-point favorite over the Roadrunners, according to Caesars Sportsbook, but have a lot of injuries that could keep key players sidelined when Texas kicks off against UTSA.
2024 DB William Nettles recaps SMU visit, where recruiting stands
2024 Dallas (Tex.) Christian defensive back William "Speedy" Nettles was back at SMU on Saturday, taking in the home opener for the Mustangs. What's the latest with his recruitment? He dishes on that inside!
LOOK: Steve Sarkisian attends five-star LB Anthony Hill's game on Thursday
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill is one of the top prospects in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas was among Hill’s final two schools for quite some time, battling in-state rival Texas A&M throughout his recruitment. However, Hill suddenly announced his commitment to the Aggies on July 30.
Home Field Advantage Key For Baylor Bears After BYU Loss
A home game couldn't come at a better time for the Bears.
Dallas GASO Fall Classic: Four-star wing Jalen Shelley updates his recruitment
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — One of the more talented prospects in the national 2024 class, Jalen Shelley has had a couple of schools pull up to his new high school in Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian Academy to watch him workout. A versatile playmaking wing with upside, Shelley is enjoying the opportunity of showing coaches what he can bring to the table.
