Read full article on original website
Related
RCPD: Gun shot in the air; 43-year-old was intoxicated
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating attempted aggravated battery in Manhattan. Just after 9:15p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County activity report.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after a gun was fired in Manhattan on Wednesday night and marijuana was later found at the scene. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted aggravated battery.
Riley County Arrest Report September 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WYATT WILLIAM WEBER, 21, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOHN COLE ROBBINS,...
b1047.com
Arrest made in connection to August fight in Aggieville
Weeks after a man was found in an Aggieville alley with severe head injuries, Riley County Police say they’ve arrested a suspect who they believe is responsible. Jordan Owens, a 25-year-old from Fort Riley was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for aggravated battery. He’s accused of punching a 23-year-old man Aug. 28. Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division assisted in the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested for fight in Manhattan that critically injured man
MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Manhattan's Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
UPDATE: More charges filed against former USD 383 paraeducator
MANHATTAN - Initially arrested on June 4, 2021, 33-year-old, Aaron Lee Zachry of Junction City has been arrested while still in custody. Zachry was arrested on 2 additional counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, where the offender is over 18 years of age, and the victim is under 14 years of age.
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
WIBW
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
RCPD: Suspect used personal info to change direct deposit
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft in Manhattan. Just before 10a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for identity theft in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank reported an unknown suspect used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.
WIBW
‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
ksal.com
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caught on Video
Officers responding to to suspicious persons call and find abandoned Dodge Caravan stolen from Garden City. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news that officers were called to the 100 block of S. Baker St. at approximately 12:30 AM on September 15th. A neighbor called in after he witnessed two or three subjects “snoop” around the neighborhood.
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment case moves to preliminary hearing
A preliminary hearing is coming next month in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson had her first appearance in Lyon County District Court this week. Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. Details are pending.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
🎥: 3 wreckers & a crane used to upright & load windmill nacelle
RILEY COUNTY - Crews spent most of Wednesday working to upright the nacelle, which had overturned on U.S. 24 east of Leonardville on Monday. Three large wreckers worked together to upright the nacelle and a crane was brought in to lift it onto a new trailer. A KDOT representative was...
KVOE
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
Comments / 0