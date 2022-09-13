Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Pledges Support for Cleaner Energy in Nigeria
Abuja, Nigeria — U.S. special envoy on climate John Kerry has pledged U.S. support to help Nigeria mitigate the effects of climate change, saying Africa's most populous nation would benefit from a $12 billion fund for climate action. Kerry began a two-nation West Africa visit Monday in the Nigerian...
Voice of America
Mozambique’s President Assures Western Energy Companies of Security in Troubled Region
Maputo — Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has called on Western energy companies to resume work in Cabo Delgado Province, saying security has improved around the town of Palma. But clashes are continuing between federal forces and other African allies against Islamist militants. Addressing the Mozambique Gas & Energy...
Voice of America
Nigeria Drops to Africa's 4th Largest Oil Producer, OPEC Reports
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria is facing a record reduction in oil production, oil cartel OPEC reports, dropping from the first largest producer in Africa to the fourth, behind Angola, Algeria and Libya. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries monthly oil market report for August showed that Nigeria's production stood...
Voice of America
Japan Reengaging With Africa in Face of Rising China
Johannesburg, South Africa — Japan is the latest country to try to increase engagement with Africa in the face of China’s massive influence on the continent and amid perceived threats to the international order. There has been a flurry of visits to the continent by top officials this...
Voice of America
With $19.5 Billion Investment, India Joins Global Race to Make Semiconductors
NEW DELHI — India’s ambitions to create a domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability got a boost with this week's announcement of a $ 19.5 billion investment by Taiwanese electronic company Foxconn and local conglomerate Vedanta. The companies will set up manufacturing facilities for producing the chips in Prime Minister...
Voice of America
Ghana Inflation Hits Record High 33.9%
ACCRA — Ghana’s consumer inflation reached nearly 34% in August, the highest since 2001, despite a historic rate increase by the central bank. Consumer inflation in the West African country climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in July, according to new figures released by the statistical service Wednesday.
Voice of America
Germany Seizes Russian Energy Firm's Subsidiaries
BERLIN — Berlin on Friday took control of the German operations of Russian oil firm Rosneft to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which account for about 12% of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.
Voice of America
Ghana Marburg Outbreak Declared Over
Accra, Ghana — The World Health Organization has declared an end to Ghana's outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus after more than six weeks without any new cases. Three cases of the virus were recorded in the West African country in late June, killing two people. Marburg is a...
Voice of America
China’s Xi Kicks Off Central Asia Trip With Visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
Washington — Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, two of the most populous countries in Central Asia, on a trip that some experts say is aimed at highlighting the success of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It is Xi’s first foreign trip since the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a public health emergency in 2020.
Voice of America
'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting
Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
Voice of America
Nicaragua Cuts Deal With Kremlin Station Sputnik to Air Content
San Jose/Costa Rica — Under a new deal between the governments of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian-produced media content will now be broadcast across Nicaragua. The contract between the Communication and Citizenry Council of Nicaragua, the country's state media conglomerate, and the Sputnik radio...
Voice of America
Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling
Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
Voice of America
US Concerned About Civilians Harmed Inside Armenia
The United States and Russia are calling for restraint as fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left about 155 troops dead. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the escalation of decades-old bloodshed between the two former Soviet republics.
Voice of America
Putin Says He Understands China Has 'Concerns' About Ukraine 'Crisis'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he understands that China has "questions and concerns" about Moscow's military action in Ukraine, as he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. China has publicly adopted a neutral stance on Russia's seven-month invasion, even as Xi has said that one of...
Voice of America
Kenyan-Made Device Helps Save Premature Babies Born Amid Ukraine War
Nairobi, Kenya — Russia's war on Ukraine has seen scores of hospitals and clinics bombed and frequent power cuts that can turn off lifesaving machines. Medical aid groups are using a Kenyan-manufactured breathing device for premature babies that works without electricity, helping save vulnerable newborns in countries affected by conflict.
Voice of America
Annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization Convenes
The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is taking place on September 15 and 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and will bring together countries including Russia, China and Iran. It will be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first international trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Voice of America
Kyrgyzstan Says Tajikistan Resumes Shelling After Ceasefire Deal
Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal reached by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback in a...
Voice of America
Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Blame Over Fresh Fighting
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two long-time adversaries, accused each other Wednesday of instigating new hostilities across their disputed border. Armenia's Defense Ministry contended that Azerbaijani forces launched combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort town of Jermuk overnight and renewed shelling with artillery and mortars in the morning, again targeting Jermuk, along with the village of Verin Shorzha.
Voice of America
Palestinian Occupied Territories Suffering Worst Fiscal Crisis in History
Geneva — The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns in a new report that the Palestinian Territories are facing the worst fiscal crisis in their history, much of it due to lagging international support. UNCTAD reports the Palestinian economy is still reeling under the impact of COVID-19,...
