ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Buellton, CA
City
Solvang, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Buellton, CA
Crime & Safety
Solvang, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Buellton, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed

The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Santa Ynez Valley#Traffic Accident#Bmw#Amr#Chp
Noozhawk

Full-Scale Mock Plane Crash Allows Airport, First Responders to Practice Emergency Plan

The Santa Barbara Airport held a full-scale emergency drill Thursday morning, where dozens of emergency responders practiced how they would respond to a large plane crash. The drill, required by the Federal Aviation Administration to take place every 36 months, tests the airport’s emergency plan for how airport personnel and mutual aid partners would respond to an emergency or mass-casualty incident, such as a plane crash.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: Rain Shadows and Fish Galore

During the heatwave I spent a day at sea doing what I do best — fishing! It was a tag, measure and release CCFRP research trip inside and outside the Marine Protected Area near Carrington Point which is the northeast corner of Santa Rosa Island, where majestic elk and big deer used to roam until they were removed by the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Noozhawk

Four Local Teams Defending Home Turf Under Friday Night Lights

The stadium lights will be shining all over the South Coast on Friday night as four high school teams play their football games at home. Bishop Diego is the lone traveler. The Cardinals head to Downey to face a undefeated St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy team in their final tuneup before Marmonte League play in two weeks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura

The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Volleyball Does Good Work in Sweep of Rival Dos Pueblos

The San Marcos student section wore hardhats and construction worker vests for Thursday night’s first-place Channel League girls volleyball showdown with Dos Pueblos. It was fitting because the Royals got a good night’s work from everyone on the court in sweeping the Chargers, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16, at the Thunderhut.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Falls to Buena 32-13

The San Marcos High School football team knew that if a win was destined for them Friday night at Warkentin Stadium against Buena of Ventura, it would need to come out of the gates ready for action. Unfortunately for the Royals and their fans, that wasn’t the case, falling behind...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy