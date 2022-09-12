King Charles III appeared to sign the visitors’ book in Llandaff Cathedral with his personal pen, after a string of ink mishaps in recent weeks.The new monarch was in Wales with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Friday.After a tour of the cathedral, the couple sat down to sign the visitors’ book and the King could be seen pulling out his own fountain pen to write.He then calmly handed the pen and the book to his wife to sign.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moments King Charles has become irritated by pensQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King CharlesKing Charles heckled over cost of living crisis during visit to Cardiff

